Barcelona have 'no money' to sign Harry Kane - Bayern Munich president

Vincent Kompany is full of praise for Harry Kane, after the striker bagged a hat trick in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final. (0:48)

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Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says Barcelona have "no money" to sign Harry Kane, who he insists will remain with the German champions this summer.

Kane, 32, struck a hat trick as Bayern beat VfB Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday to follow up the Bundesliga title by winning the DFB-Pokal.

The England striker ends the season with a staggering 61 goals for his club, but with his contract expiring in 2027, he has been linked with a possible move to Barça.

Harry Kane has enjoyed an excellent season with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal all while scoring 61 goals along the way. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

"Harry Kane is the best transfer we've ever made," Hoeness told Das Erste about the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who joined the club for around €90 million in 2023.

"Bayern are a buying club not a selling club."

Pressed on if he could definitely confirm Kane will stay, he added: "Yes [...] and Barcelona have no money anyway."

Kane, meanwhile, said contract talks have been put on hold to allow him to focus on this summer's World Cup with England.

"It's not the time to talk about [a possible contract renewal] now, but there's no panic," he told Sky Sports Germany.

"We wanted to hold [off] conversations until the end of the season and we've got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm."

Barça signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern in 2022 when the Polish striker was in a similar situation at the German club with just a year to run on his deal.

Four years later, Lewandowski, 37, will depart Barça this summer. He played his last game for the Blaugrana on Saturday, scoring his 120th goal to move into the club's top 10 scorers of all time.

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Sources have previously told ESPN that Julián Álvarez is among the club's targets to replace Lewandowski, although Atlético Madrid's asking price, north of €100m, may prove prohibitive.

In addition to Kane and Alvarez, Chelsea front man João Pedro has also been linked with a move to Spotify Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen what sort of budget Barça will have this summer after years of financial restrictions being placed on them by LaLiga, but club sources insist they are now in a much healthier place when it comes to signing players.