Barcelona's latest Women's Champions League title feels like the end of an era

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OSLO, Norway -- Barcelona are back where they belong. They ended Saturday beneath a shower of gold confetti, basking in the Scandinavian sun, smoke from the fireworks still hanging in the air as their fans celebrated their name once again being etched on to the Champions League trophy. Yet, amid the euphoria, it felt like the end of an era.

Saturday's final began as a tense, tightly contested first half, but it soon turned into a brutal statement of supremacy. By the final whistle, Barça had not only dismantled OL Lyonnes 4-0, but emphatically reaffirmed the new order of European football, dethroning the long-reigning giants of the women's game.

Lyonnes may have won a record eight Champions League titles, but they have not lifted the trophy since 2022 and have now lost finals to Barça in 2024 and 2026. In contrast, the Spanish club have won the competition four times in the last six years, already half of Lyonnes' haul.

It represents a remarkable rise for a side that was dismantled by the French champions in the 2019 final in Budapest, when they conceded three first-half goals and looked years away from Europe's elite.

Lyonnes' attempt to reclaim their throne fell flat at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Led by former Barça coach Jonatan Giráldez, the once-dominant force instead found themselves overwhelmed by the very club he helped build.

They had their chances in the first half, including a disallowed Lindsey Heaps goal for offside, but as Barça surged to another European crown, it was Giráldez's former assistant, Pere Romeu, who emerged triumphant, completing a symbolic changing of the guard at the summit of women's football.

It was impossible to miss the bond between the Barça coaches, management and players, reflected in every moment of the celebrations. For a brief second, the staff had stood back and allowed the players to soak in the occasion, posing for photos on the podium beneath the fading evening sky. But it did not take long before they rushed to join them, perfectly timed with the eruption of fireworks and cascades of ticker tape that shimmered above the stadium at sunset.

Barça goalkeeper Cata Coll said it was "vindication" for Romeu, who bore the brunt of the criticism for last year's final defeat to Arsenal. As they partied on the pitch, the players hoisted him high into the air in front of the supporters in a basket toss before the club's head of women's football, Xavi Puig, swept Clàudia Pina off her feet and spun her around before breaking into a dance with Aitana Bonmatí, who clutched the trophy tightly, having almost missed out on featuring in the final through injury.

Having finally ended her Champions League hoodoo after suffering defeats in five previous finals -- four with Wolfsburg and one with Barça -- player of the match Ewa Pajor, who scored the first two goals in Norway, sprinted towards the fans draped in a Polish flag. The striker had celebrated in similar fashion after each of her strikes, embracing the roar of the crowd and the outpouring of support from the bustling Barcelona end -- an impressive showing given the difficult travel and limited stadium capacity that was heavily criticised by Bonmatí only days before the final.

Even that, though, was rivalled by the scenes surrounding Salma Paralluelo, whose late brace ultimately put the match beyond Lyonnes' reach. As the final whistle confirmed victory, Paralluelo was engulfed by teammates amid pure jubilation, her goals having delivered the decisive blows that sealed Barcelona's triumph.

Barcelona reclaimed the Women's Champions League trophy on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Lyon. Adam Escada/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

But all good things eventually come to an end, and amid Barcelona's celebrations there was a sense that change is looming. Hanging over the occasion was the uncertainty surrounding several core players who are out of contract and heavily linked with moves away from the club.

Barcelona's dominance has been cultivated over the last seven years, beginning with that first Champions League final against a Lyonnes side at the peak of its powers, when they were convincingly beaten 4-1. From that painful defeat emerged the foundations of a team that transformed itself from challengers into the defining force of European football.

Many of the players who drove that evolution -- Alexia Putellas, Mapi León, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marta Torrejón -- now stand at a crossroads, all entering the summer out of contract in what feels like a pivotal moment for the club. Ona Batlle has also opted to leave after three seasons, with sources telling ESPN she will return to England with Arsenal.

Putellas, nicknamed "La Reina" (The Queen), has become synonymous with Barcelona. She is the club's most decorated player and one of the faces of the club, yet she has still not agreed a new deal, despite having an option to extend by an additional year. With her future uncertain -- she has heavy interest from clubs in England, North America and Mexico -- she responded to questions about what comes next with a cryptic: "You will see."

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That uncertainty may still be preferable to a confirmed departure, but the idea of Barça losing a player who embodies the club as deeply as Putellas would represent a seismic shift, both emotionally and symbolically.

Meanwhile, center back León is expected to seek a new challenge elsewhere. Sources told ESPN she is close to joining Michele Kang's latest project at London City Lionesses, where former teammate Jana Fernández moved last summer.

Barcelona already endured something of an exodus last year, losing a handful of players, though only two established starters departed in Fridolina Rolfö and Ingrid Engen -- after swapping Barça for Lyonnes, the defender may well have questioned that decision by the final whistle.

Torrejón's situation perhaps captures the changing of the guard most poignantly. The 36-year-old has been the bridge between generations at Barcelona, a constant presence since joining in 2013 and making nearly 500 appearances for the club.

Sources told ESPN there is optimism that Graham Hansen and Paralluelo will renew, but they also form part of a long list of players whose contracts have been allowed to run down.

So, for all the joy of another Champions League triumph, there was also the unmistakable sense that Barcelona may soon look different, a subtle shadow over the celebrations fuelled by the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Putellas. Torrejón and others.

A generation that built this era of dominance together now appears to be approaching a turning point, and the idea of moving forward without so many of the club's defining figures made the celebrations feel as reflective as they were triumphant.

With another generation of elite young talent already emerging, though, there is little sense of panic at Barcelona. One ESPN source described the club as unique in the women's game because no one else has an academy so in tune with the first team. Goalkeeper Coll also referenced the importance of La Masia after Barça faced criticism last summer for curbing spending.

"There has been criticism but we have shown the team we are," Coll said. "Money is not everything. [I mean], we are privileged to have La Masia and all the girls that have come up to the first team: Aïcha Cámara, Carla [Julià], [Martine] Fenger, [Clara] Serrajordi... all of them. They are incredible. It says everything and that's why I say [money is not everything]."

Barcelona have now won four of the last six Women's Champions League titles. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Midfielder Serrajordi started the final at just 18, Paralluelo is still only 22 and is likely to remain at the club despite being out of contract, while 19-year-old Cámara was trusted off the bench on the biggest stage of all. Few clubs in Europe can rival the depth of Barcelona's academy or the ability to continuously produce players capable of stepping seamlessly into the first team.

Still, there are reasons for some concern beneath the optimism. Vicky López, regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football, has now been part of four Champions League-winning squads without playing a single minute in any of those finals. At just 19, she is already competing with some of the best players in the world and is widely viewed as a cornerstone of Barça's future. Yet if the future truly belongs to her, there is a fair argument that she should already be trusted in moments like this -- especially with Barcelona comfortably 2-0 ahead from the 69th minute onwards against Lyonnes.

As much as this Champions League victory signals the continuation of Barcelona's dominance, reaffirming that last season's defeat to Arsenal was as much an anomaly as it was a poor performance, it also carried the feeling of a closing chapter and the start of a new era.

The celebrations themselves reflected this. Players tied to long-term contracts appeared determined to push the out-of-contract stars into the spotlight one last time. Teammates thrust the trophy into Torrejón's arms, while León was spun around as Pina held up four fingers beside the number on her shirt, symbolising the club's four European titles.

Even when the opening goal hit the back of the net, Patri Guijarro, Putellas and Serrajordi -- representing both the present and the future -- shared a brief embrace on the grass before joining the wider celebrations.

Two hours later, Coll, so often the party-starter, led the players on a conga through the media area while Bad Bunny blared out of a portable speaker. But as happy as everyone was, there was an unmistakable sense that the players knew something the fans did not. Watching those moments unfold, it felt clear they already knew who would stay and who would leave.

The reality is that this Barça dynasty may look very different next season. With outstanding midfield duo Guijarro and Bonmatí going nowhere, they remain in good hands, but the challenge will be ensuring the foundations are strong enough to withstand a period of gentle transition.

A new generation may have to rise to fill the void left by the stalwarts who transformed Barça into the benchmark of world football.