Premier League relegation battle LIVE: Latest updates as Tottenham host Everton, West Ham face Leeds

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After months of angst and anguish, D-Day in the Premier League's relegation battle is here -- can Tottenham avoid the drop, or will West Ham pull off a stunning turnaround on the final day of the season? Follow along live with ESPN to find out.

Spurs lead 18th-placed West Ham by two points with 90 minutes of football remaining in the campaign. West Ham must beat Leeds to give them a chance of survival, while Spurs know a win over Everton will guarantee their safety, and that their comparatively superior goal difference means a point will almost certainly do the same.

- Tottenham vs. Everton: Kick-off time, referee, injuries, team news

- West Ham vs. Leeds: Kick-off time, referee, injuries, team news

Tottenham missed the chance to relegate West Ham on Tuesday as Roberto De Zerbi's team fell to a familiar defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The north London club, who have been plagued by injuries this season, with several star players missing most, if not all, of their campaign, now need to hold their nerve today to finish above the dotted line.

De Zerbi has worked wonders since replacing Igor Tudor at the end of March, but will it be too little, too late?

West Ham, meanwhile, have looked set for relegation for much of the season, until their form improved following a win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side have lost their last two, though, and need plenty to go their way today if they are to avoid returning to the second tier for the first time since 2012.