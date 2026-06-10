How many trophies did José Mourinho win at Real Madrid, and how many has he won since?

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Mourinho's tenure at Real Madrid began with a 0-0 draw at Mallorca in October 2010, and ended with a 4-2 win over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu in June 2013. In those three seasons, Mourinho and Real Madrid had a sensational, drama-filled relationship that's now about to be renewed after 13 years.

There were public fallouts, an epic rivalry with Pep Guardiola and Barcelona and the cementing of the epic battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The first manager to be referred to as a 'Galactico' took charge after a disappointing season and immediately set about changing things.

Mourinho arrived at Madrid with a guarantee of trophies. That image of him breaking down after hugging Marco Materazzi following a sensational Champions League win for Inter Milan was an unforgettable moment, but just how much of an impact did he have at the Bernabéu?

Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and head coach Jose Mourinho Madrid pose with Mayor of Madrid Alberto Ruiz Gallardon and the Copa del Rey trophy. Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Mourinho's first Clásico as Madrid's manager saw Barcelona and Messi run riot in a 5-0 hammering, which Florentino Perez had called "the worst game in the history of Real Madrid." Later that season, the two great rivals met in the final of the Copa del Rey, as a superb header from Ronaldo earned Madrid a 1-0 win.

It was Madrid's first Copa del Rey triumph in 18 years, and their first trophy of any kind since the 2007-08 LaLiga title. When Mourinho arrived, trophies followed.

2. LaLiga 2011-12

Jose Mourinho celebrates LaLiga title with Cristiano Ronaldo. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

That Copa win, though, was followed by a Clásico defeat in the Champions League as Barcelona won the double. The following season saw the best from Mourinho, as a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou -- Madrid's first Clásico league win since 2008, and the first at Barcelona since 2007 -- was one of his many highlights in a record-breaking season. Madrid became champions, finishing nine points clear of Guardiola's Barcelona.

During that season, they set a then-record for most games won in a single LaLiga season (32), most away wins (16), most points obtained in any of the top European leagues (100), most goals scored (121) and the highest recorded goal difference (89).

3. Supercopa 2012-13

Jose Mourinho (L) greets Tito Vilanova ahead of the second leg of the Supercopa Dani Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

In 2012, Guardiola took a year-long sabbatical after a trophy-laden four-year spell. The stage was set for Mourinho and Madrid to dominate. It started well, as they beat Barcelona across two legs of the Supercopa (on away goals after losing 2-3 away and winning 2-1 at home) and Madrid celebrated a third trophy to kick off Mourinho's third season.

But things took a downturn when Madrid lost a third consecutive Champions League semifinal, the Copa del Rey final to Atlético Madrid, and the league title to Barcelona. The season devolved in a way only a Mourinho third season can -- publicly, controversially, and with vitriol spewing across the board. He would leave at the end of what he described as the "worst season of my career."

How many trophies has Mourinho won since leaving the Madrid job?

Since leaving Madrid, Mourinho has won five trophies in 13 years.

He returned to Chelsea and won the Premier League in 2014-15, before moving to Manchester United and winning the Carabao Cup and Europa league in the 2016-17 campaign, as well as the Community Shield.

He spent a trophyless season at Tottenham, and was sacked days before their Carabao Cup final against Guardiola's Manchester City. He rebuilt his reputation a little in guiding Roma to Conference League glory -- it was their first trophy in 11 years and Roma became the first Italian team to win a continental trophy since Mourinho's Inter won the Champions League in 2010.

Mourinho has since failed to win any silverware during spells at Fenerbahçe and Benfica.