Bolton promoted to Championship after thrashing Stockport in League One playoff final

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Bolton are back in the Championship next season. Getty

Sam Dalby came off the bench to fire Bolton back into the Championship for the first time since 2019 with a 4-1 League One playoff final win over Stockport.

Substitute Dalby netted a decisive 81st-minute third goal after playing his part in Wanderers' restoring their lead via a Kyle Wootton own goal 17 minutes earlier.

Ruben Rodrigues started and finished the scoring - his second via the penalty spot -- as County's second Wembley defeat of the season ended with former Bolton right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley sent-off for a stoppage-time hair pull on Ibrahim Cissoko.

Steven Schumacher's side celebrated their return to the second tier two years after losing to Oxford in the same showpiece.

Rodrigues, who played for the U's in the 2024 final, gave Bolton a third-minute lead.

But after seeing a potential equaliser ruled out by a controversial VAR decision -- technology not used in the competition throughout the season -- Adama Sidibeh headed a 29th-minute leveller for the Hatters.

With the temperature exceeding 30 degrees, Bolton turned up the heat themselves, forcing Wootton to turn the ball into his own net.

Hot shot striker Dalby's brilliant overhead kick for his 14th goal of the season and Rodrigues' second after Dacres-Cogley's dismissal started wild celebrations among Bolton's near 30,000 fans.

Rodrigues gave Bolton a dream start but for goalkeeper Corey Addai it was a nightmare first involvement.

Thierry Gale's 30-yarder was on target but lacked power. Addai, though, needlessly scooped the ball into Mason Burstow's path before Ethan Pye cleared the Hull loanee's attempt straight to Rodrigues who fired home.

Eight minutes later, the Hatters thought they had levelled through Sidibeh's 10th goal since his January switch from St Johnstone.

Instead, a VAR intervention decided otherwise and referee Josh Smith overturned his on-pitch call to award a free-kick to Wanderers for a "careless foul" on defender George Johnston.

But after the game's first drinks break, Sidibeh did take his tally into double figures. Odin Bailey teased a cross from the Wanderers' left into the six-yard box and the unmarked Gambia striker headed home.

Addai saved unconvincingly again, this time from Josh Sheehan, at the start of the second period while Rodrigues could not convert with a curling shot after Gale's tenacity.

Dalby replaced Xavier Simons on the hour and three minutes later the substitute made his first telling contribution.

His pass sent in Amario Cozier-Duberry but Addai could only push the winger's weak effort on to Wootton who unwittingly deflected it into his own net.

Opposite number Jack Bonham then showed his worth, blocking substitute Tanto Olaofe's goal bound strike.

And it proved a crucial intervention as Dalby and Portuguese star Rodrigues ensured Bolton's seventh play-off final appearance ended in glory.