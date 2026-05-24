Barcelona's Alexia Putellas named Women's Champions League Player of the Season

Alexia Putellas stays tight-lipped about her future at Barcelona after they beat OL Lyonnes 4-0 to win the UEFA Women's Champions League final. (2:17)

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Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has been named the UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season, while the Revelation of the Season award has gone to OL Lyonnes' United States international Lily Yohannes.

Barça beat eight-time winners Lyonnes 4-0 in Saturday's final in Oslo as the Spanish champions won the competition for the fourth time in six years.

Putellas, 32, was not on the scoresheet this weekend but she netted seven goals and provided seven assists in 11 appearances for a tournament-high 14 goal contributions in total.

It is the second time she has been named Player of the Season in the Champions League after winning it in 2021-22. Teammate Aitana Bonmatí won it in each of the last three years.

Alexia Putellas lifted her fourth Champions League trophy with Barcelona Getty

Yohannes, 18, scooped the Revelation of the Season prize after helping French champions Lyonnes reach the final.

The USWNT midfielder has impressed since joining from Dutch side Ajax last summer, registering two goals and one assist in 10 European appearances this season.

Eligible candidates for the award, which recognises an emerging young player who has delivered outstanding performances across the season, must be no older than 21 at the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Team of the Season is dominated by Barça, who have five players included, but all four semifinalists are represented in the side.

Barça striker Ewa Pajor, who took her tally in this season's competition to 11 with a brace in the final, is named alongside teammates Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Mapi León and goalkeeper Cata Coll.

Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard and Melchie Dumornay all feature from beaten finalists Lyonnes, while Arsenal's Emily Fox and Alessia Russo and Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder also made the cut.

Finally, the Goal of the Season went to Atlético Madrid's Júlia Bartel, on loan from Chelsea, for her volley against Twente in the league phase.

Bartel's effort narrowly beat Yohannes' strike from just inside the opposition half against St. Pölten, with Chelsea's Lauren James' long range strike against Arsenal in the quarterfinal third.

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The prizes are decided by UEFA's Technical Observer Group.

Player of the Season: Alexia Putellas

Revelation of the Season: Lily Yohannes

Team of the Season: Cata Coll; Emily Fox, Wendie Renard, Mapi León, Selma Bacha; Patri Guijarro, Melchie Dumornay, Alexia Putellas; Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor, Alessia Russo

Goal of the Season: Júlia Bartel (Atlético Madrid vs. Twente)