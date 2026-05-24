Max Dowman sets new benchmark as Premier League's youngest starter

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Max Dowman is now the Premier League's youngest starter. Getty

Max Dowman became the youngest-ever player to start a Premier League match on the final day of the 2025-26 season.

Dowman, at 16 years and 144 days, set another impressive milestone when he lined up against Crystal Palace, one of nine Arsenal changes from their previous league outing.

Dowman has already become the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance, and the youngest goalscorer in the competition, this season.

He is also the youngest winner of the Premier League since Arsenal wrapped up the accolade. Earlier this year, aged 15 years and 308 days, he became the Champions League's youngest-ever player. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final next weekend.

He has now beaten the record set by Jose Baxter of Everton, who was 16 years and 198 days old when he started a game in 2008.

Arsenal received a guard of honour at Selhurst Park after winning the title, their first in 22 years.

Dowman made his fifth league appearance of the season by starting against Palace. Players with at least five league appearances earn a Premier League winner's medal.

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Dowman's standout moment of the Premier League campaign came with his match-winning appearance from the bench against Everton.

He helped to turn a 0-0 stalemate into a 2-0 win when his 89th-minute cross led to a breakthrough goal for Viktor Gyökeres. Dowman then netted the second himself to create more history as the Premier League's youngest goalscorer.

At the time, in March, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said about Dowman: "I think he created a different energy in the stadium. It's not only the goal that he scored. I think he changed the game.

"Every time he got the ball, he made things happen. It looked like we were more of a threat. To do that at that age, in this context, with this pressure, it is just not normal.

"[I said to him] 'Go and do your thing and win us the game.'"

He added: "For me, [Dowman's goal] felt like 45 seconds [long]. And I think it was really special because you could sense that he was 'Ooh' building up, building up and you see there's no goalie there, it's going to happen, it's going to happen.

"And everybody was lifting. It was incredible. It was so loud, so energetic. What a moment."