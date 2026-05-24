Bruno Fernandes breaks record for most assists in a Premier League season

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes has eclipsed Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Getty

Bruno Fernandes has claimed a record-breaking 21st assist in a Premier League season.

The Manchester United playmaker set up Patrick Dorgu's opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the 2025-26 season.

Fernandes' corner was powerfully headed home by Dorgu in the 33rd minute. He was immediately mobbed by his United teammates who knew the assist record had tumbled.

He had already tied the record of 20 assists, shared by Arsenal's Thierry Henry and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. But a 21st assist means Fernandes has now achieved more than any other player in a single Premier League campaign.

The Portugal star has also been named Premier League Player of the Season, and won the FWA Footballer of the Year award, this year.

The record for the most assists in Premier League history remains with Ryan Giggs (162). De Bruyne has the second-most with 119, Cesc Fabregas is third on the list with 111, Wayne Rooney has 103, and Frank Lampard has 102 assists.

On the final day of the Premier League season, Bryan Mbeumo scored United's second at Brighton before Fernandes added a third.

Casemiro is the current teammate that Fernandes has assisted the most frequently, teeing up six goals for the Brazilian. He has set up four for Benjamin Sesko, and two each for Matheus Cunha, Dorgu, Mbeumo and Mason Mount.

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free this summer?

- Transfer rumors, news: Éderson prioritizing move to Man United

- Who's the best Premier League manager: Guardiola or Ferguson?