Arsenal finally lift Premier League trophy after 22-year wait

Craig Burley reacts to Tottenham's 1-0 win over Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- The pressure was off, the sun came out and the trophy was lifted. The celebration police had no jurisdiction at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

After the impromptu street gatherings in north London and Arsenal's own in-house watch-along party at their training ground on Tuesday as Manchester City surrendered the Premier League title, finally the club came together as one to lift the trophy away at Crystal Palace.

They beat Palace 2-1 but few will remember the game, only the party. They were made to wait a little longer by Palace's end-of-season awards and lap of appreciation. But after two decades, what's another few minutes?

Eventually, Gunners staff filtered onto the pitch wearing Arsenal's white away kit, followed out by the players adorning the traditional red. "Champions 26" was emblazoned across the back of Arteta's shirt and every member of his squad. Each player was called up individual to receive their medals. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka kissed the trophy, still waiting to be held aloft.

And then the moment came. The image of captain Martin Odegaard holding up the silverware, backed by his teammates, red fireworks and a blizzard of tickertape will be etched forever into Arsenal's history.

It is an indelible moment in time mixing catharsis and joy, the first time since 2004 they are celebrated as England's best. Arteta twisted and turned with the trophy held low before thrusting it skywards in pure euphoria. Sporting director Andrea Berta danced with chief executive Richard Garlick. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was given the bumps by his players.

What a ride for owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises. Represented by co-chairs Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, they were once the subject of intense protests demanding they sell the club.

After backing Arteta with heavy investment in recent years, they emerged from the tunnel here to a hero's welcome, carrying the trophy across the pitch to the far side where 3,000 travelling supporters were assembled.

At the end of a tense and emotionally exhausting run-in, Arsenal have finally reached the promised land.

There are many reference points that illustrate Arsenal's dramatic upward trajectory and this old corner of south London offers two that spring to mind.

In April 2017, Arsenal were soundly beaten 3-0 here and fans reiterated calls for then manager Arsene Wenger to leave the club. Five years later in the same month, they lost by the same scoreline again and Arteta felt compelled to apologise for their performance.

Today, in front of away fans declaring their seats the "Selhurst Park Champions Section," they were crowned winners.

Arsenal waited 22 years, and at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park on Sunday, they finally got to lift the Premier League trophy again. Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League

The actual 90 minutes was very much the eye in the storm for both clubs. Palace face Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's Conference League Final four days before Arsenal play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League showpiece.

As a result, the line-ups reflected thoughts firmly lying elsewhere. Palace manager Oliver Glasner made five changes for Palace while Arteta changed the entire line-up.

Everywhere you looked, there was a reminder the result didn't matter -- a blessed relief for Arsenal after the incredible pressure they have been under for months: Kepa Arrizabalaga made his Premier League debut in goal, Christian Norgaard his first league start in midfield.

Martín Zubimendi began at right-back, Myles Lewis-Skelly continued in midfield while Max Dowman became the youngest-ever Premier League starter aged 16 years and 144 days, days after becoming the youngest-ever title-winner.

Dowman produced the moment of quality which helped unlock Palace's defence for the opener at the end of a half played at a gentle pace.

His flick found Gabriel Martinelli, who released Gabriel Jesus and his shot deflected off Nathaniel Clyne to find the bottom corner.

Jesus could already have had a hat-trick and you could argue this was an advert firstly for why Arsenal signed Viktor Gyökeres to replace him and secondly why they are yet to offer him a new contract despite having one year left on his existing deal.

But this wasn't a day to judge anyone in Arsenal colours. Noni Madueke scored their second three minutes into the second half as they scored yet again from a corner - make that 19 goals from corners this season.

Mikel Merino played the final 28 minutes in his first appearance since January 25 following a foot fracture but there was one note of caution as Madueke limped off seven minutes before the end with a muscular issue.

In keeping with Arsenal's season, there was a nervous finish, at least in theory. Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta headed in Yéremy Pino's 89th-minute cross before Pino thought he had equalised moments later only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Just imagine the tension had the title been on the line.

Instead, Arteta was able to share a joke with Oliver Glasner on the touchline with the serious stuff already decided, leaving Arsenal to complete their 26th win and, combined with Manchester City's defeat to Aston Villa, they finished seven points clear at the summit.

They are also the first team in Premier League history to go an entire season without conceding a penalty or picking up a red card.

The latter point is particularly significant given improving discipline was a specific goal for Arteta when identifying areas for marginal gains after dismissals cost them vital victories last season.

This time there is no need for a post-mortem. They will, of course, look to kick on, but they can do so free from the burden of history, unincumbered to enjoy their football in the knowledge they are champions of England, the undisputed best team in the country.