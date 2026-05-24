Mohamed Salah surpasses Steven Gerrard with final Liverpool assist

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Mohamed Salah played his final game for Liverpool on Sunday. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah's last contribution for Liverpool saw him overtake club legend Steven Gerrard for most Premier League assists on Sunday.

Salah set up Curtis Jones for Liverpool's goal against Brentford on an emotional day at Anfield before the visitors came back to draw 1-1.

The assist was Salah's 93rd in the Premier League for Liverpool and saw him pass Gerrard to take the outright record, having gone into the day level with the former club captain.

The contribution also moved him sixth equal in the Premier League with former Arsenal midfielder Dennis Bergkamp.

Salah, who confirmed in March that he would leave at the end of the season, finishes his Liverpool career with 257 goals, the third highest in the club's history behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

Despite the celebrations on Sunday, with Anfield also saying goodbye to Andrew Robertson, Liverpool have accepted this year has been a massive disappointment after the high of winning the league last year.

Captain Virgil van Dijk was left frustrated after yet another draw, even though it did seal Champions League qualificaiton.

"That's the only positive. The bare minimum that we should try and get out of this poor season," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. "Now we'll say goodbye to legends of the club and the focus is on that right now. Onwards and upwards so we keep going.

"It's been the most challenging year of my career. It's tough to take, tough to go through that as a team. But we are Liverpool. We always come out of it stronger."

The 60 points Liverpool earned is the lowest by a side to finish 5th or higher in the Premier League since Tottenham Hotspur in 2006-07, who also finished 5th with 50 points.

The haul is also the lowest needed for a side to reach the Champions League by their Premier League position. The previous lowest was also Liverpool in 2003-04.