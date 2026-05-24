Mohamed Salah: 'Cried more than in whole life' in final Liverpool appearance after nine seasons

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Mohamed Salah said that he "cried more than in [his] whole life" during his final Liverpool appearance and expressed his pride at "winning it all" at Anfield.

Salah was substituted off in the 73rd minute of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford and was visibly emotional as he was serenaded by fans after the full-time whistle.

Teammate Andy Robertson also received plenty of acclaim from the Anfield crowd ahead of his departure this summer, with the duo having been integral to the club's success over the past nine years.

"I think I cried more than in my whole life," Salah told Sky Sports. "I'm not really an emotional guy. We lived our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning to the end. We put this club back where it belongs. [Robertson] is loved because he gives his all in the field. They love him for that.

Mohamed Salah came off the Anfield pitch for the final time on Sunday. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

"It's tricky to leave Liverpool. He's very important for the team and for that period of time we had. I'm really honoured to share a dressing room with him. He was there for the team. I am very blessed to share a dressing room with him."

Salah and Robertson both joined Liverpool in the 2017 transfer window, and together won the Champions League and two Premier League titles.

There was no sign of animosity from the home supporters towards Salah on what was an emotional day which ended a rocky final season for the Egyptian international.

In December 2025, he caused controversy when he suggested that the club had "thrown him under the bus," and earlier in May commented on social media that his side needed to return to "heavy metal football."

But Salah spoke of his contentment at Liverpool's achievements during his spell.

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"It's life. I look back and wonder if I would have wanted more than I achieved. Not really. We won it all. We see the love from the fans and this is the most important thing for me," Salah said.

"I will be far away from here. I will be emotional every time. I hope the team stays in the position, fighting for everything."

Robertson, whose next destination is yet to be confirmed, spoke of the several heated title races against Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, who also had his own farewell on Sunday.

"[I'm] emotionally drained," Robertson said. "It's been a busy week trying to keep your emotions in check and saying bye to those you need to say bye to. Pep Guardiola pushed us to new limits. We should have won more Premier Leagues if it wasn't for that man.

"Seamus Coleman is leaving Everton and he's been a fantastic servant for that football club. In years to come, then we know we're both welcome back to this football club. This is a big chapter in our book but it's not the end. First and foremost, we have to switch off and focus on the World Cup. I know this is our family and we'll be welcome back."