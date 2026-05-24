Arsenal owners promise more after Premier League trophy lift

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke has vowed owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE) will provide the financial backing for future success after hailing the "slow burn" success of the club's first Premier League title win in 22 years.

The Gunners beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday at Selhurst Park through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke to finish seven points clear of Manchester City.

It marks Arsenal's first trophy in six years and tangible reward for an investment nearing £1 billion on players since Mikel Arteta was made head coach in 2019.

KSE has previously faced repeated fan protests over their stewardship of the club but Josh and his father Stan completed a remarkable transformation by carrying out the Premier League trophy for the presentation ceremony to cheers from the 3,000 travelling Arsenal fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Josh said: "You can see, feel and hear what this means. All of the fans behind me are overcome with emotion after 22 years. If anyone deserves this, it's this group

"[We are invested] emotionally, financially, everything. This club means the world to us. I think it took some people a few years to realise what that really meant, but we have great people, players and coaches. We just have to continue providing the resources to do magical things like they did this season.

"It's incredibly special. It's a slower burn than our championships in the United States when you have the playoff system. The points system is a grind, credit to the staff, players and Mikel [Arteta] for keeping their heads on. They deserve it.

"Today is about enjoying, tomorrow we will get back to work because there is one more to play."

Arsenal players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after beating Crystal Palace on the last day of the season. Getty Images

Arteta hailed the role the Kroenkes, who own the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in the U.S., had played in Arsenal's success, in addition to several executives who recently left the club including former sporting director Edu and ex-chief executive Vinai Venkatesham.

"They gave me the opportunity to manage this football club when I had no experience at all," Arteta said. "So first of all, I have some words of gratitude to everybody that was involved in that decision. And that's for sure Edu, that's [former vice-chair] Tim Lewis, that's Vinai, that's a lot of people that were there. Josh and Stan are still here, and you can see their faces today.

"But there's a lot of people along the way that have been crucial to the success, to build this connection, to be able to build a team that is so competitive, and ultimately that we have delivered the Premier League."

Reflecting on their first game as champions, Arteta expressed his belief Arsenal are primed for further success: "I said to the boys that this shirt now represents something else. We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it.

"But as well, another kind of responsibility as well, and my job now and everybody at the club is going to be lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it."

For Sunday's big occasion, Arteta and his players wore the team's classic red-and-white jersey with "Champions 2026" on the back.

The season could get even better for Arsenal as they have the chance to win the Champions League for the first time when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest, Hungary on May 30.