Pep Guardiola: Man City players have 'huge responsibility' to maintain standards under new boss

Pep Guardiola speaks about the pride he felt after receiving a message from Sir Alex Ferguson. (1:59)

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Pep Guardiola told his Manchester City players that they must not let their standards drop after he's gone during an emotional goodbye at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was in tears as he brought to an end his 10-year stay at the club with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

The 55-year-old, who had his 95-year-old father Valenti in the crowd, addressed supporters on the pitch after the game.

And during his speech, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss issued a warning to the squad he's leaving behind after joking that he will be watching from the newly named Pep Guardiola stand.

Pep Guardiola took the plaudits in an emotional ceremony following the full-time whistle on Sunday. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"The players don't know it, but I will be up there [in the newly renamed stand] controlling them," he said.

"The players have a huge responsibility to continue these standards. Hopefully they fight and fight and fight. This is my home."

Guardiola leaves City after an unprecedented decade of success which has included six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

During his goodbye, he was serenaded with chants of "10 more years" by fans.

"It is an immense honour my family will have for the rest of my life," he said.

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"Over the next years, wherever in the world, if you see me in the streets or here at the Etihad Stadium, if you are a City fan, come to me.

"It has been a huge honour to represent this club. Every decision I took I thought was the best for this club. I love you so much. It has been fun."

As well as Guardiola, City also bid farewell to Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who are leaving this summer.

Both were given guards of honour from both sets of players when they were substituted in the second half.

"Pep's the reason we won so much," Silva said.

"He was at the wheel, making the decisions and creating this monster of a team that was not only successful for one or two seasons, but for a very long time.

"On a personal level, he's my father in football."