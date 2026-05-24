Fabregas guides Como to first-ever UCL; Milan, Pulisic out

An improbable end to the Serie A season unfolded on Sunday as Cesc Fabregas and Como won to book a spot in the Champions League next season, while AC Milan were beaten at home to fall out of the top four and finish in the Europa League places.
Como's 4-1 win over Cremonese saw three players sent off for the home side -- two from the substitutes bench -- in the 72nd minute and were relegated on the final day. Lecce won to stay out of the relegation zone ahead of Cremonese.
In Milan, Massimilano Allegri's side needed only to win over bottom-half Cagliari to ensure a place in the Champions League next season, but a 2-1 loss means that Milan and United States attacker Christian Pulisic were condemned to Europe's second-tier competition.
That outcome came in no small part thanks to Roma beating Hellas Verona to also leapfrog Milan.
The derby between Juventus and Torino kicked off around an hour late after a fan was seriously injured in clashes between rival supporters outside the stadium on Sunday.
The Juventus fan was reportedly in serious but not life-threatening condition in hospital.
Juventus' ultras caused a delay to kickoff as they wanted the match to be postponed as a sign of support for the injured fan.
They had threatened a field invasion if the match went ahead but instead left the stadium before kickoff.
Juventus are also headed for the Europa League despite leading in their match over Torino, as the wins by Como and Roma meant they could finish no better than fifth.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.