Fabregas guides Como to first-ever UCL; Milan, Pulisic out

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An improbable end to the Serie A season unfolded on Sunday as Cesc Fabregas and Como won to book a spot in the Champions League next season, while AC Milan were beaten at home to fall out of the top four and finish in the Europa League places.

Como's 4-1 win over Cremonese saw three players sent off for the home side -- two from the substitutes bench -- in the 72nd minute and were relegated on the final day. Lecce won to stay out of the relegation zone ahead of Cremonese.