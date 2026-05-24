Mallory Swanson scores first goal since maternity in Chicago win

Open Extended Reactions

Mallory Swanson didn't take long to get back on the scoresheet for Chicago Stars FC following her 18-month absence from the team for maternity leave.

The United States star came on as a substitute at halftime -- in just her second game back -- and scored a signature goal from outside the area not long after, blazing a low show shot past Bay FC's Emmie Allen at the near post to put Chicago ahead and help it to a 1-0 win.

It was only the second game back for Swanson, who last played for Chicago in November of 2024, after making an appearance another substitute against the North Carolina Courage last weekend.

The goal ended an 11-game scoreless streak for Swanson in NWSL play. It was her first league goal since scoring in four straight matches between June and July of 2024.

Swanson's appearance against the Courage was her first in 559 days. She was a starting forward for the United States in its run to a 2024 Olympic gold medal, where she led the team with four goals at the tournament, including the game-winning goal in the gold-medal match against Brazil.

Her return to play comes a few weeks ahead of the USWNT's trip to Brazil for a pair of friendlies, and just over a year before the 2027 World Cup.

Just before Swanson's goal, Bay FC was reduced to nine players after goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was given a straight red card for an intentional hand ball outside of her penalty area. Her teammate Aldana Cometti had already been sent off in the 12th minute.

Chicago has one more match to play before NWSL takes a break for this summer's FIFA World Cup, with the men's tournament being hosted in North America.

Shortly before the end of the game, Swanson was taken off after twisting her ankle while battling for a ball in the corner. She appeared to be in a good amount of discomfort initially, but walked off the field under her own power before watching the end of the game from the bench.

The win was a big one for struggling Chicago and just its third of the year as the team currently sits in 15th place in the NWSL with nine points so far this season.

The 28-year-old Swanson has scored 38 goals in 103 appearances for the United States.

She debuted for the USWNT as a 17-year-old in 2016 and made the team's Olympic roster later that year.

Swanson turned professional in 2017, eventually skipping college altogether. At the time, she was a rare teenager in the NWSL.

She first signed with the Washington Spirit before being traded to Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC) in January 2020. Swanson was then traded to Chicago later that year, which did not feature a regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN's Jeff Kassouf contributed to this report. Information from ESPN Global Research was also used.