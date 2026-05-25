Stats: Ronaldo hits 600, Fernandes' record 21, Salah's 93

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The top leagues in Europe have come to an end after almost 10 months of non-stop action. Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after their win over Crystal Palace while Manchester City and Liverpool said goodbye to their respective club legends Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Tottenham survived the relegation thanks to their 1-0 win over Everton while West Ham United went down despite a win on the final day of the league.

Elsewhere, Barcelona, who had already clinched the league title, lost to Valencia in their final game. Real Madid, though, finished their season on a winning note against Athletic Club. Bayern Munich won the German Cup thanks to a Harry Kane hat trick after beating VfB Stuttgart 3-0 in the final.

In the other matches, Barcelona women's team clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League after a 4-0 win over Lyon and Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Saudi Pro League title, scoring a brace as well, after Al-Nassr won their last game of the season.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

21 and 136

Bruno Fernandes became the first player in Premier League history to assist 21 goals in a single season in the competition.

Fernandes has also created 136 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in any of Europe's big five leagues since Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20 (also 136).

93

Mohamed Salah has recorded 93 assists for Liverpool in the Premier league. The most by a Liverpool player in the league after he surpassed Steven Gerrard's record of 92 assists.

300

Salah also made his 300th Premier League start on Sunday (6 Chelsea, 294 Liverpool) -- making him only the second African ever to hit that milestone, after Kolo Touré (304).

1

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal have won more Premier League points (332) and spent more days top of the table (562) than any other team.

3

Tottenham's three home wins this season is the joint-fewest by a team to survive relegation in a Premier League campaign, along with Hull in 2008-09 (3).

19 and 18

Arsenal (19) and Tottenham (18) are the two teams with the most goals scored from corners in a single Premier League season.

1

Arsenal have become the first side in Premier League history to neither concede a penalty or receive a red card in a single campaign.

38

Martín Zubimendi became just the second player to win the title and play every game in his first season in the Premier League (excluding 1992-93) after Jens Lehmann in 2003-04.

BRUNO FERNANDES BREAKS THE RECORD FOR MOST PREMIER LEAGUE ASSISTS IN A SEASON �� Unbelievable player �� pic.twitter.com/JPZhDiqjmo - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2026

16

At 16 years and 144 days, Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match.

39

West Ham United's 39 points are the most by a side to get relegated since both Birmingham and Blackpool went down on 39 in 2010-11.

60

Liverpool's 60 points this season is the lowest by a side who finish fifth or higher in the Premier League since Tottenham Hotspur in 2006-07 (also 5th with 60 pts).

It's the joint-lowest ever by a side to qualify for the Champions League via their league position in the competition, alongside the Reds themselves in 2003-04.

1

Sunderland, who finished seventh, qualified to a European competition for the first time since the 1973-74 Cup Winners' Cup.

1

Ollie Watkins became the first player in Premier League history to score a brace against each of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the same campaign.

1,024

A total of 1,024 goals have been scored in LaLiga 2025/26 -- the highest tally in a single season of the competition since 2017/18 (also 1,024), Cristiano Ronaldo's last campaign in Spain.

4

Atlético Madrid conceded four goals in the first half of a match in any competition for the first time under the management of Diego Simeone (800 matches).

10

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has reached the double-digit goal tally against Valencia in LaLiga (10 goals in seven matches).

120

Since Lewandowski joined Barcelona (120 goals), only three players have scored more goals than him among players on clubs from Europe's Top 5 leagues (all comps.) - Harry Kane with 178 goals, Mbappe with 170 goals and Erling Haaland with 162 goals.

49

Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 49 goals this season in all competitions with Real Madrid (43 goals, 6 assists in 47 matches) -- one more than in the entire previous season (43 goals, 5 assists in 56 matches).

Mbappe ran over to Arbeloa after scoring in his last match as Real Madrid's interim manager �� pic.twitter.com/l6bmfHxghk - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2026

1

Mbappé also became the first Real Madrid player to win back-to-back Pichichi trophies (top goal-scorers) since Cristiano Ronaldo (2013-14 & 2014-15).

25

Mbappé finished the season with 25 league goals. He's only the third player in Real Madrid history to score 25 LaLiga goals in his first two seasons at the club (after Cristiano Ronaldo's first nine and Alfredo Di Stéfano's first two).

Overall, he's the fifth player in Real Madrid history to score 25+ LaLiga goals in consecutive seasons with Real Madrid.

94

Barcelona finished the season with 94 points (31W, 1D, 5L). Counting three points per win, only in three seasons they have achieved a better tally in the competition -- 100 in 2012/13 with Tito Vilanova, 99 in 2009/10 and 96 in 2010/11, both with Pep Guardiola.

1

For the first time in the history of the UEFA Champions League (since 1992-93), both AC Milan and Juventus will not participate in the same edition of the competition.

AC Milan finished fifth while Juventus ended sixth in the standings.

24

Federico Dimarco (24 -- 7G+17A), as a defender, has been involved in most goals in a single season in the top five European leagues over the last 20 seasons (from 2006/07), surpassed by Alejandro Grimaldo in 2023/24 (23 -- 10G+13A).

21

Bayern Munich won the German Cup for the 21st time, which is 15 titles more than any other team in this competition.

46

Bayern won 46 of the 55 competitive matches in this season (6D, 3L) - which is a club record-equaling feat and has only happened for them since promotion to the Bundesliga in the treble season 2012/13.

3

Bayern Munich won the German Cup 2025/26 with just three different goalscorers (Kane, Diaz, Olise) -- that had only happened once before since the Bundesliga's founding: in 1968/69, Bayern even had only two of them (Gerd Müller 7 goals, Rainer Ohlhauser 1 goal).

Harry Kane now has the most goals in all competitions (61) by any player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014-15 (61) �� pic.twitter.com/096IsjAu2l - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2026

3

Harry Kane became the fourth player to score three goals in a German Cup final after Uwe Seeler 1963 (HSV), Roland Wohlfarth 1986 (Bayern Munich) and Robert Lewandowski 2012 (Borussia Dortmund).

100%

Kane became the third player to score in every round including the final in a cup season, after Dieter Müller 1976/77 for 1. FC Köln and Dirk Kurtenbach 1986/87 for the Stuttgarter Kickers.

60+

Kane became the second Englishman to score 60+ goals in a season for a team from Europe's top 5 leagues in all competitions and the first to do it since Dixie Dean scored 63 goals nearly 100 years ago in 1927-28 for Everton.

2

Ewa Pajor is the second Barcelona player to score multiple goals in a UWCL final after Patri Guijarro, who scored twice in 2023.

11

Pajor became the first player to score 11 goals in a single UWCL season since Alexia Putellas also scored 11 in 2021-22.

22

The 22-year-old Salma Paralluelo became the youngest player to score a brace in a UWCL final since Marta in 2004 for Umeå as an 18-year-old.

22-year-old Salma Paralluelo is the youngest player to score a brace in a UWCL final since Marta in 2004 for Umeå as an 18-year-old �� pic.twitter.com/ntdETXYQc9 - ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 23, 2026

1

Barcelona became the first team to have two players score a brace in a single UWCL final since Femke Maes and Inka Grings each scored braces for Duisburg in 2009.

3

Barcelona won their third treble (league, domestic cup, UWCL) in club history (also 2020-21 and 2023-24).

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 on Thursday to win the Saudi Pro League title.

600

Ronaldo has scored 600 league goals in his career -- 311 with Real Madrid, 103 with Manchester United, 102 with Al Nassr, 81 with Juventus and three for Sporting.

28

Ronaldo scored 28 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season, second-best tally in a season since joining Al Nassr (35 goals in 2023-24).

8

This was Ronaldo's eighth career league title and first since the 2019-20 Serie A with Juventus.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Lionel Messi had two assists in Inter Miami's 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union but he was later in the 73rd minute after what looked like a hamstring injury.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.