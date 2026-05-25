Transfer rumors, news: Milan failure puts Pulisic future in doubt

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Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric are among the players who could depart AC Milan after the club failed to meet their goals this season, while Manchester United want to bring in Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Christian Pulisic could be looking for a new club this summer. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

- Gazzetta dello Sport claims that AC Milan will be looking at major changes after the club failed to seal a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season after a 2-1 home defeat by ‌Cagliari on Sunday. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is likely to depart, while the futures of star players like Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Rafael Leão, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori are also up in the air as Milan will need to recoup around €100 million to plug their financial gaps.

- Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni is considered a "dream" signing by Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The United hierarchy reportedly believe that Tchouameni could have similar impact to Casemiro, though any deal could cost upwards of €100 million. Meanwhile, United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo turned down a £40 million move to Chelsea last summer, says The Athletic. Mainoo, 21, has been reborn under new boss Michael Carrick, having struggled under Ruben Amorim, but when Chelsea enquired about a permanent deal at the end of last season, the player turned it down.

- Chelsea have no intention of letting striker João Pedro leave this summer, despite growing interest from Barcelona, says Fabrizio Romano. While the Brazil international didn't make the final squad for the 2026 World Cup, he is viewed as an ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Camp Bou. But no fee will tempt the Blues into discussions as both Pedro and midfielder Cole Palmer are viewed as stars to rebuild the Chelsea project around, ahead of Xabi Alonso's arrival as manager this summer. Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Chelsea are also planning to ramp up contract talks with 23-year-old defender Levi Colwill to fend off interest from elsewhere.

- Liverpool left back Andy Robertson is now expected to join Tottenham Hotspur, after the club kept their Premier League status on the final day of the season. The Times claims that the Scotland international is ready to join on a free transfer, with his contract coming to an end this summer. Tottenham were linked with a move back in January, but Robertson, 32, stayed with the Reds and was given a guard of honor from his teammates on Sunday during their draw with Brentford after nine years with the club.

- However, Tottenham are prepared to let center back and captain Cristian Romero leave, according to TEAMtalk. Romero, 28, has been linked with an exit for a few months, following a nightmare campaign in which the club narrowly avoided relegation. Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Argentina international, who signed a long-term contract with Tottenham last year.

play 0:53 Leboeuf: Chelsea need to 'wake up' ahead of Xabi Alonso's arrival Frank Leboeuf hopes Xabi Alonso can turn things around at Chelsea next season after finishing 10th in the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool have made a €120 million offer to RB Leipzig to sign 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG are keen on West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, but the relegation club are demanding an £80 million fee. (Daily Mail)

- France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 27, will return to Paris Saint-Germain after a poor loan spell at Tottenham, with Fenerbahce monitoring his situation. (Fanatik)

- Goncalo Ramos could leave PSG this summer, with some background work already underway over an exit for the Portugal striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City are planning new contract talks with Rodri amid interest from Real Madrid in the midfielder. (Football Insider)

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- Tottenham are lining up a move for Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, 24, in the summer. (A Bola)

- Atalanta midfielder Éderson has verbally agreed a five-year deal with Manchester United. (Ben Jacobs)

- Nottingham Forest are readying a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, after Boro failed to secure a return to the Premier League in their Championship playoff final defeat to Hull City. (TEAMtalk)

- Maxence Lacroix may have played his final Premier League game for Crystal Palace, with "top" European clubs and English sides considering a €40 million move. (RMC Sport)

- Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, with the 30-year-old striker set to join his boyhood club on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A meeting has been scheduled between AC Milan and Leon Goretzka's representatives, with the Serie A club ready to offer a deal until 2029 for the Bayern Munich star, who is leaving the Bundesliga champions as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

- Jonathan David is set to leave Juventus this summer, as Premier League clubs Newcastle, Aston Villa, Leeds, Brighton, and Crystal Palace are showing interest in the Canada striker. (Ekrem Konur)