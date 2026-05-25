Replica trophies, sold-out merchandise and Cazorla chants: Inside Arsenal's title celebrations at the Emirates

Arsenal fans travelling to Crystal Palace are in the party spirit, as their side get ready to officially be crowned Premier League champions. (0:38)

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Arsenal's journey to the title has felt more like a spiritual journey than a sporting one. Three successive second-place finishes had heightened the allure of the promised land, and the desperation to get past the finish line had seen them trip over their own feet in the past. It certainly felt that way again in April, when they presented Manchester City a way back into the title race.

The season was on the line and it felt like the entire project under Mikel Arteta was too. They nearly lost the title at the Etihad Stadium after a 2-1 defeat but held their nerve to win it back. Four 1-0 victories, one VAR-deemed foul on David Raya and a Junior Kroupi stunner was eventually what ended the Gunners' 22-year-wait for salvation.

City's draw to Bournemouth last Tuesday set off tremors in north London. The outpouring spilled into the streets as hoardes of Arsenal fans spontaneously gathered around the Emirates Stadium to celebrate the win. The title was a release as much as it was a reward, and by some estimates there were 100,000 fans in N7 that night.

That party is yet to end, with thousands of fans making pilgrimage to the stadium in the days since. And on Sunday, there was the sequel.

You were encountered by a sea of red-and-white stepping out of the Holloway Road Tube station. Fans had been queing up outside pubs from as early as 10 a.m. for Arsenal's day of coronation. Passing cars loudly blared their horns and fans on the street hooted back their own in response. Vendors lined the pavement, selling 'Champions' bucket hats and flags. For £15, you could also get yourself a replica of a Premier League medal. Every 50 metres you heard the word 'bottle.'

Arsenal had nearly 200 first-responders stationed around the Emirates and one of them told ESPN that they expected nearly 10,000 fans to turn up. The 30 degrees temperature and Bank Holiday weekend had a role to play in the turnout.

Arsenal fans began queing up outside pubs early on Sunday morning. Getty

Kickoff was still a few hours away but the area was heaving with activity. The Ashburton Army, Arsenal's most vociferous fan group, had draped flags and banners above the club store, the Armoury, and were leading the singing. Amid the sea of red, a lone blue shirt caught the attention of the jubilant supporters, who began serenading an Everton fan.

David Moyes' team curried favour among the Arsenal fanbase after taking a crucial point off City in the title run-in. The fact that they had the chance to relegate Tottenham later on in the day only saw that goodwill swell.

Barry, 28, is one of the Arsenal fans who is down at the Emirates early to take it all in. Originally from China, he currently lives in Canada and made a three-day trip to London just for the celebrations. Due to rising flight prices caused by the war in Iran, he had booked his flights two months prior on the punt that Arsenal would clinch the title. Match tickets, however, proved out of reach.

"I tried, but it's so difficult. I cannot afford it. But, I think it's good to enjoy the moment with the fans around here. I think most of them cannot afford it," he tells ESPN.

"We're going to have another important game [Champions League final] to end the season. So it's a little bit ... I know Monday is a holiday, but right now I cannot just celebrate the parade with the team. But I think sometimes that is life ... There are some regrets. But it's okay. I'm happy to be here right now."

It was a sea of red-and-white outside the Emirates Stadium. Getty

An international fan who did manage to catch a game on his visit is Davo from New York City. The win over Burnley in the final home game of the season was his first-ever Arsenal match, and he was part of the midnight celebrations on the night the title was won.

"The plan was to be here till Tuesday because I thought the parade was going to be tomorrow. So I wanted to stay for that. But of course we have a Champions League to win," he tells ESPN.

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Davo is part of the long queue to enter the Armoury and says he plans to buy "everything."

"I've been here already like twice. I just want to see if they have the gold customisation because I got the jersey, but I don't have the gold print anymore. I want to get that done. Like '26 champions, man. That's what I'm wearing back to New York. That's why we're here."

He isn't alone in feeling that sentiment. The club shop has been rammed in the days since Arsenal won the league with fans standing in line for up to three hours. The 'champions' gold tag is sold out by the afternoon on Sunday as is a significant chunk of the special release-Champions range.

"If we had condoms with Arsenal on it, they would sell out too," a store employee tells ESPN.

Silverware, however, isn't on sale in the club shop. It's why Alpa, a fan from south London, has brought a replica of the Premier League trophy with her to the Emirates. She tells ESPN the trophy is of the same dimensions and weight as the original, and how over a hundred fans have already come to her asking to lift it. Her son is at Selhurst Park for the game and plans to come to the Emirates later in the evening, but she isn't sure he'll be able to find her.

Alpa raises her replica Premier League trophy on the Emirates concourse. ESPN

The crowd size has increased considerably and temperatures have soared too. Off-license stores have employees at the door to stagger entry while sunscreen becomes a valuable commodity.

Flares and flags fill the air as supporters bounce around the concourse. Kai Havertz's song to the tune of Shakira's Waka Waka is crowd favourite, and former players like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also chanted about. Interestingly, one of the players whose song is sung with the most fervor and frequency is Santi Cazorla. The Spanish midfielder left the club in 2018 but his standing in the fanbase remains sky-high.

The game against Crystal Palace feels like an afterthought. Some supporters take refuge in the shade and stream the game on their phones, but most occupy themselves with matters of celebration.

"No one cares, We're relaxing and cheering," Tony, a shirtless middle-aged Arsenal fan tells ESPN when asked about the ongoing match against Palace.

"The love and the vibe. It's what Emirates is about, the Highbury spirit we love. The culture of Arsenal. We're the best, we've got the culture. Fans around the world, we're here."

"I'm feeling super fine, man. This is the best. I will tell you what happened ... My father died and we buried him on Friday. He's a Gooner. He had a season ticket in the West End. He had the best Arsenal send off," Tony added.

"He had the red coffin. We wore our colours. We sang the song. We sang our hymns. We sang everything and we cheered because we're the champions, man. That's beautiful. We came down here to celebrate his life, to celebrate the Emirates. We're here, man. We're here. We're here with the family. Everyone loves it. We're just so happy. We wait a long time for this. 22 years. We are just so happy. "

Tony (R) with his son TJ at the celebrations on Sunday. ESPN

Thie atmosphere hits fever pitch as full time approaches at Selhurst Park and thousands of fans pack the area in front of the Armoury for the moment of coronation.

They bounce around like a monolithic structure, singing about having "Super Mik Arteta" and what they think of Tottenham. The fact that Spurs managed to stave off relegation doesn't diminish their derision.

"The Angel," Arsenal's pre-match hymn, is sung with gusto and there's another heartfelt rendition of Cazorla's chant. Footballs are being booted from one end to another, and some fans start climbing up poles.

A supporter perched on the Armoury steps breaks down in tears at the scenes unfolding in front of him. His friend puts his arms around him and says, "A lot more of this to come mate."

Twice in the space of a week the Emirates has been coloured by scenes of profound euphoria. On Sunday in N7, a fanbase came of age.