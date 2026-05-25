Wayne Rooney slams West Ham: 'I don't think the players have given enough'

Craig Burley slams West Ham's poor season after the club was relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season. (1:52)

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Alan Shearer insists West Ham deserve to be relegated from the Premier League while Wayne Rooney blames the players for their disastrous season.

The Hammers routed Leeds 3-0 in Sunday's climax to the campaign but still dropped into the Championship after Tottenham edged Everton 1-0 to win the London clubs' duel for top-flight survival.

West Ham were relegated with 39 points, the highest total by a demoted team since 2011, but Shearer rejects the idea they were unlucky.

"No, no way," the former England and Newcastle striker told BBC's Match of the Day. "You can't be unlucky after 38 games. The fact of the matter is you deserve to go down.

"They've been really poor for long periods and eventually what happens at the top of the football club, I've always said it, filters down on to the pitch and that's what's happened at West Ham.

West Ham were relegated on the final day of the season. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

"Not good enough defensively, haven't scored enough goals and ultimately their recruitment over the years has been really, really poor. So no, they're not unlucky."

Shearer added: "Look at the three years since [former manager] David Moyes left. They've had 10 players that have been signed for £25 million or more.

"It's an incredible amount of money that's been spent and nowhere near are you getting value for money.

"Recruitment is such an important, big job and clearly that's hurt them over the last three years."

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Former England and Manchester United striker Rooney questions the players' effort on the pitch.

"I've watched West Ham quite a few times this season and this is damning for the players, but I don't think the players have given enough," Rooney said.

"I've seen players walking back, I've seen them not getting to the ball to put tackles in or stop crosses and they're the fine margins which you have to get right in the Premier League."