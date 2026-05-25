World Cup 2026: England's pre-tournament friendlies: Who do they play, dates, venues, how to watch

James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

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With England's first game at the World Cup now less than a month away, preparations for the tournament are well underway and Thomas Tuchel's men will be getting ready with two friendlies in early June.

England will take on New Zealand on June 6 and will then face Costa Rica on June 10. Both games will take place in south Florida, as Tuchel's side acclimatise to the sweltering summer heat of the US, Canada and Mexico ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11.

Harry Kane and co will be hoping to head into England's World Cup campaign with wins in the pre-tournament friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Which venues will England play pre-World Cup friendlies at?

England will play New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa -- home to the NFL side Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and that match will kick off at 9 p.m BST (4 p.m local time).

The June 6 fixture will mark England's third meeting with New Zealand, who they have not played since June 1991.

The match against Costa Rica will take place at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on June 10 and kickoff is 9 p.m BST (4 p.m local time).

England last played Costa Rica -- who have not qualified for this edition of the tournament -- in the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

How to watch England's pre-World Cup friendlies in the UK

Both of England's matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica will air on ITV1 in the UK.

More on England's World Cup preparations

For the duration of the tournament, England will be based in Kansas City, Missouri. Their training camp will be at Swope Soccer Village -- one of Sporting Kansas City's training facilities and the home of the club's MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT sides.

England will travel to all their matches throughout the World Cup from their camp in Kansas City.

England's first group game -- against Croatia -- comes on June 17 at the Dallas Stadium, the home of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys, and kicks off at 9 p.m. BST.

Tuchel's men then face Ghana in Boston on June 23, and Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

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