David Raya says Arsenal buoyed by confidence before Champions League final

Mikel Arteta looks ahead to the Champions League final after Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy. (0:46)

Arteta: One more win for Arsenal to be champions of Europe (0:46)

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Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says winning the Premier League has filled the team with confidence ahead of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners take on the defending champions on Saturday in Budapest. After three consecutive runners-up finishes, Raya, 30, says winning the Premier League this season was a must.

The league title was Arsenal's first in 22 years. The club has never won the Champions League.

"It was essential; it's been the goal ever since I arrived here, and even before that," Raya told Diario AS. "This club exists to compete and challenge for the top honours, and the Premier League was one of them.

David Raya's Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"We've achieved it, and now it's going to give us a huge boost as we head into the Champions League final."

Raya received the Premier League Golden Glove award for a third successive season after 19 clean sheets for the London club.

"Personally, I think I'm in a really, really good phase," the Spain international said. "It's not just down to me personally; I think the clean sheets we've managed are down to the whole team. I'm absolutely delighted to have achieved this record of three consecutive 'Golden Gloves' -- something not many goalkeepers have managed.

"So, I'm absolutely delighted and confident in the work we've done as a team. There have been many matches in which we've conceded hardly any chances, and that's helped us win the championship, which was the main thing."

Raya praised Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, who took charge in December 2019 with the side lingering in mid-table.

"I think he's done an incredible job," Raya said. "The way he took over the club when it wasn't at its best, and how he's brought it back to life and to the top -- especially by winning the Premier League, which we all wanted so much, both us players and the fans -- just goes to show the quality he possesses and the sort of person he is.

"He never gives up, and that's a message he's always instilled in us."

Defending champions PSG are coached by Luis Enrique.

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"I know him well," Raya said of Luis Enrique. "He gave me my debut with the national team, and I hold him in very high regard. We know he's a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant manager and a great person.

"He's always tweaking things to make life difficult for our opponents, but we hope to win that battle and come out on top in the Champions League final.

"We know we're strong from set pieces, and hopefully we can score a goal from a set piece in the final."