Arsenal parade: When is it, what time and will it take place if they lose the Champions League final?

Arsenal fans travelling to Crystal Palace are in the party spirit, as their side get ready to officially be crowned Premier League champions. (0:38)

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Arsenal fans haven't stopped partying since the moment the final whistle went at the Vitality Stadium. Manchester City's draw at Bournemouth sealed Arsenal's Premier League title in 22 years and sparked jubilant scenes in north London.

Arsenal fans spontaneously congregated at the Emirates to celebrate the title and were there until the early hours of the morning. There were 100,000 fans around the stadium that night per some estimates. The fans that remained until sunrise were treated to a surprise visit from Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Jurriën Timber.

For their moment of coronation at Selhurst Park on Sunday, thousands of supporters swarmed the Emirates again for round two. Euphoria appears to have taken permanent residence in N7. And, this is before the club's official trophy parade has taken place.

When is the Arsenal parade?

The club have announced they will be having a parade to celebrate their Premier League title on May 31, a day after their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. A win in Budapest would clinch Arsenal's first-ever Champions League and will undoubtedly take the parade celebrations to another level.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. UK time.

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Where is it going to take place?

The exact route hasn't been announced, but it will be in their home borough of Islington.

Arsenal fans have been in celebration mode since last week. Getty

Will it still take place if they lose the Champions League final?

Yes, the parade will take place irrespective of the result in Budapest.