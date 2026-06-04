World Cup 2026: What you need to know about all 48 teams

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The wait is almost over ... the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States, is about to begin! That means we will soon start getting answers to all our burning pre-tournament questions.

Will Lionel Messi lead Argentina to retain the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022 and cement his claim to GOAT status? Or will Cristiano Ronaldo -- who, like his longtime rival, is set to appear at a record sixth World Cup -- lift the trophy for Portugal?

What about the other star-studded teams that have genuine ambitions to be the last one standing after the final on July 19? Can Spain and boy wonder Lamine Yamal add the World Cup to their 2024 European Championship crown? Two-time winners France were runners-up four years ago despite Kylian Mbappé scoring three goals in the final; could it be their year again? What about Harry Kane's England? Or Vinícius Júnior's Brazil? And can you ever really discount Germany from the running?

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The three host nations -- Canada, Mexico and the United States -- will all bring something different to the party, but which of their teams will go the furthest? And what will the four World Cup debutants -- Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan -- do to make their mark?

This will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, meaning there are plenty of facts and information that even the most ardent soccer fan will need to learn before the big kickoff on June 11. And so ESPN's experts are here with what you need to know at a glance on every team: key players (all pictured below), rising stars, tournament history, fixtures, fascinating facts, expectations and betting odds to win what will be the biggest World Cup ever.

The 2026 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams. Here's what you need to know at a glance about all of them from ESPN's experts. Illustration by ESPN

Group previews written by Damián Didonato, Ed Dove, Cesar Hernandez, Joey Lynch, Gabriel Tan, Sam Marsden and Sam Tighe. Additional writing and editing by Tony Mabert, Mike Wise and Connor O'Halloran. Betting odds via DraftKings (correct at time of publication).

Groups: A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L

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Summary

Mexico will open the World Cup on June 11 and be eying a win to kick-start a march into the knockout rounds and, hopefully, the quarterfinals. Doing so would equal El Tri's best-ever performances, which came in the previous two times they hosted the World Cup. Standing in their way for that curtain-raiser will be South Africa, whose stability and continuity under Hugo Broos means that the hope of reaching the knockouts for the first time is a real possibility.

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Qualifying from the group in at least third should also be the minimum aim for an experienced, grizzled Czechia squad, and given the evenness of Group A, perhaps even second could be in play. South Korea, meanwhile, will always be expected to make it out of the group stage, but history shows it hasn't always been straightforward. Matching their round-of-16 appearance from four years ago would be a decent achievement, but Son Heung-Min & Co. will be dreaming of the quarterfinals at least.

Fixtures

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa (Mexico City), 3 p.m. ET

South Korea vs. Czechia (Zapopan, Mexico), 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa (Atlanta), noon ET

Mexico vs. South Korea (Zapopan, Mexico), 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 24

Czechia vs. Mexico (Mexico City), 9 p.m. ET

South Africa vs. South Korea (Guadalupe, Mexico), 9 p.m. ET

Odds

Mexico: +8000

South Africa: +100000

South Korea: +40000

Czechia: +25000

Summary

Switzerland are the strongest team in Group B on paper, and should they sew up top spot, have the very real prospect of avoiding any traditional heavyweights until the round of 16. That's an extremely promising path if they can pull it off.

The likes of Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina, however, should not be underestimated. Jesse Marsch's co-hosts have never won a World Cup match, but the expectation for the 2024 Copa América semifinalists is to at least qualify for the knockout phase. Bosnia-Herzegovina, for their part, beat Italy in the playoffs to get to the tournament and therefore cannot be taken lightly. They could even sneak into second in Group A if Canada's injury troubles derail them.

Rounding out Group B are Qatar. After becoming the first host nation to fail to pick up a point when they welcomed the World Cup in 2022, the Maroons will be hoping to capitalize on a group without a true global power to spring a surprise or two.

Fixtures

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Toronto), 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland (Santa Clara, California), 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 18

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Inglewood, California), 3 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver, British Columbia), 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 24

Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver, British Columbia), 3 p.m. ET

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Seattle), 3 p.m. ET

Odds

Canada: +20000

Bosnia-Herzegovina: +50000

Qatar: +150000

Switzerland: +6500

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Summary

Brazil's objective will always be to win the World Cup. Twenty-four years have passed since their last title, which is an agonizingly long drought for the only nation to win the trophy five times. Although this squad might lack the abundance of individual brilliance of past eras, the Seleção always boast a team capable of overcoming any obstacle.

After the historic 2022 run and a top-10 world ranking, Morocco will expect to escape the group and at least reach the quarterfinals. A more attractive, front-foot playing style would be appreciated after some fans rallied against the conservatism under previous head coach Walid Regragui.

Scotland and Haiti aren't in Group C just to make up the numbers, but both of them face a difficult task to reach the knockout phase. Steve Clarke's squad looks suspiciously similar to the one that nosedived at Euro 2024, so the round of 32 feels like their ceiling. Haiti at least expect to make things difficult for their opponents in the group stage, and maybe, just maybe, get some early hope with a draw against Scotland in their opener.

Fixtures

Saturday, June 13

Brazil vs. Morocco (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 6 p.m. ET

Haiti vs. Scotland (Foxborough, Massachusetts), 9 p.m. ET

Friday, June 19

Scotland vs. Morocco (Foxborough, Massachusetts), 6 p.m. ET

Brazil vs. Haiti (Philadelphia), 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 24

Scotland vs. Brazil (Miami Gardens, Florida), 6 p.m. ET

Morocco vs. Haiti (Atlanta), 6 p.m. ET

Odds

Brazil: +850

Morocco: +5000

Haiti: +250000

Scotland: +20000

Summary

Group D is the World Cup's most even group, according to the FIFA World Ranking, so it's easy to envision all four nations either topping the pool or tumbling out in last place. Mauricio Pochettino's United States have the pressure on them and will be expected to make some noise in the knockout rounds. No realistic fan will anticipate a run to the final, but if healthy and at their best, they should be able to win a game or two (or three?) in the knockouts.

Türkiye, however, have arguably the best side on paper in the group and, if they win it, will likely be rewarded with a favorable draw in the round of 32. Australia and Paraguay are no cannon fodder -- the Socceroos reached the knockout stages against all odds in 2022 and have genuine aspirations of doing the same this time around, while Los Guaraníes appear perfectly built for tournament football. Gustavo Alfaro's charges will prove a stubborn opponent for anyone at the World Cup and possess the X factor needed to reach the round of 16.

Fixtures

Friday, June 12

United States vs. Paraguay (Inglewood, California), 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 13

Australia vs. Türkiye (Vancouver, British Columbia), midnight ET (June 14)

Friday, June 19

United States vs. Australia (Seattle), 3 p.m. ET

Türkiye vs. Paraguay (Santa Clara, California), midnight ET (June 20)

Thursday, June 25

Türkiye vs. United States (Inglewood, California), 10 p.m. ET

Paraguay vs. Australia (Santa Clara, California.), 10 p.m. ET

Odds

United States: +6000

Paraguay: +30000

Australia: +60000

Türkiye: +10000

Summary

After two disappointing World Cups, a quarterfinal appearance is a must for Julian Nagelsmann's Germany. Anything else would be a bonus, although life won't be easy for Die Mannschaft in Group E.

In Champions League finalists Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié, plus Chelsea star Moisés Caicedo, Ecuador possess a defensive trio that few national teams can match. Backed by this elite core, Ecuador can realistically aim to surpass their best tournament performance and potentially break into the quarterfinals. Then there's the Ivory Coast, who have a squad packed with attacking quality, and have recent experience of a deep tournament run at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Not reaching the knockouts would be seen as massive failure for Emerse Faé, and he has the talent at his disposal to go further.

Group minnows Curaçao won't be happy to have just secured an invitation, and with the decorated Dick Advocaat at the helm, they'll seek to challenge their opponents with their first-ever goal (or two) at the tournament and make history.

Fixtures

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao (Houston), 1 p.m. ET

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Philadelphia), 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20

Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Toronto), 4 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Kansas City, Missouri), 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25

Ecuador vs. Germany (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 4 p.m. ET

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Philadelphia), 4 p.m. ET

Odds

Germany: +1400

Curaçao: +250000

Ivory Coast: +25000

Ecuador: +8000

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Summary

In another extremely well-matched and even group, three teams can all rightly claim that a quarterfinal berth is well within their capacity. The Dutch FA have gone a step further, saying their target is for Netherlands to reach the semifinals -- an objective echoed by head coach Ronald Koeman in a recent interview with ESPN.

Asian powerhouses Japan have also been bullish about their ultimate goal being to win the World Cup, and they won't be putting a ceiling that it can't be as soon as this summer. For a team that has never made it past the round of 16, however, reaching at least the quarterfinals -- especially given the expanded nature of the tournament -- is a more likely scenario for the Samurai Blue if they can overcome some key injuries. Sweden, meanwhile, can call on the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres in attack, and they could surprise a few teams if they can keep it tight at the back.

Tunisia are usually organized and difficult to beat, but after some poor recent Africa Cup of Nations performances, escaping the group will be seen as an achievement.

Fixtures

Sunday, June 14

Netherlands vs. Japan (Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Tunisia (Guadalupe, Mexico), 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Sweden (Houston), 1 p.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Japan (Guadalupe, Mexico), midnight ET (June 21)

Thursday, June 25

Japan vs. Sweden (Arlington, Texas), 7 p.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Kansas City, Missouri), 7 p.m. ET

Odds

Netherlands: +2200

Japan: +6500

Sweden: +10000

Tunisia: +50000

Summary

Belgium might no longer be viewed among the favorites at tournaments these days, but with the experience of veterans Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku along with the emergence of wing wizard Jérémy Doku, anything less than the round of 16 would be a failure.

The Belgians kick off against an Egypt side that's limited even with Mohamed Salah on board. For them, and with third place potentially enough to reach the round of 32, they will fancy their chances of reaching the knockouts for the first time ever. Iran have also never made it out of their group at any of their six previous World Cups, although they came close in each of the past two editions. On paper, reaching the knockouts has to be their minimum target. But their late change of training base from the U.S. to Mexico due to uncertainty surrounding the war in the Middle East and security concerns presents an extra challenge.

The expansion to 48 teams, granting Oceania a full qualification slot, means New Zealand are going to become World Cup regulars, and they will hope to push for the knockouts in 2026 to establish a foundation.

Fixtures

Monday, June 15

Belgium vs. Egypt (Seattle), 6 p.m. ET

Iran vs. New Zealand (Inglewood, California), midnight ET (June 16)

Sunday, June 21

Belgium vs. Iran (Inglewood, California), 3 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Egypt (Vancouver, British Columbia), 9 p.m. ET

Friday, June 26

Egypt vs. Iran (Seattle), 11 p.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Belgium (Vancouver, British Columbia), 11 p.m. ET

Odds

Belgium: +3500

Egypt: +30000

Iran: +70000

New Zealand: +150000

Summary

Spa​in can expect to go all the way, but there are fitness questions over three of the key players in their European Championship win two years ago. Will Rodri be back to his best? When will Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams be able to play? If those questions yield positive answers, they will be the team to beat.

Marcelo Bielsa's tenure as Uruguay coach has been a bumpy ride, but he's more than capable of leading a side that already has lofty ambitions. Although he can no longer rely on Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez, with neither man making the final 26-man squad, he still commands enough quality to make it to the quarterfinals.

Saudi Arabia know how to make an impact at a World Cup, as they proved with their group stage upset of Argentina in 2022. The Green Falcons haven't really progressed since and even changed coach just a few weeks ago -- it's hard to see them pulling off any major surprises, but they could still make it out of the group stage with a win in their final game against Cape Verde. The World Cup debutants are firmly underdogs in a tough group, but the game against the Saudis represents a chance for a moment to remember.

Fixtures

Monday, June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde (Atlanta), 1 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Miami Gardens, Florida), 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 21

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Atlanta), noon ET

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Miami Gardens, Florida), 6 p.m. ET

Friday, June 26

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Houston), 8 p.m. ET

Uruguay vs. Spain (Zapopan, Mexico), 8 p.m. ET

Odds

Spain: +475

Cape Verde: +100000

Saudi Arabia: +100000

Uruguay: +5000

Group I: France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway

Summary

Runners-up last time out in Qatar, a France side with Kylian Mbappé, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise in attack will be aiming to go one step better than four years ago. But they were defending champions when they last began a World Cup campaign against Senegal, and that tournament opener in 2002 ended in a shock defeat for Les Bleus. With a balanced squad and one of Africa's strongest recent records, a repeat of their run to the round of 16 four years ago appears feasible for the Lions of Teranga.

Another pride of big cats, Iraq's Lions of Mesopotamia, are back at the World Cup for the first time in four decades. Placed in a tough group, Iraq head coach Graham Arnold will do his best to instill belief, but realistically, 2026 is a platform to build toward next year's AFC Asian Cup and beyond.

France and Senegal represent tough group opponents, but with Erling Haaland on your team, anything is possible for Norway. They should go through in third at worst -- then they will be a team no one wants in the knockouts.

Fixtures

Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 3 p.m. ET

Iraq vs. Norway (Foxborough, Massachusetts), 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 22

France vs. Iraq (Philadelphia), 5 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Senegal (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 26

Norway vs. France (Foxborough, Massachusetts), 3 p.m. ET

Senegal vs. Iraq (Toronto), 3 p.m. ET

Odds

France: +475

Senegal: +9000

Iraq: +150000

Norway: +3500

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Summary

Retaining the world title remains the ultimate objective for Argentina, and while the task will be daunting, it appears within reach. Argentina possess individual brilliance, tactical cohesion and, above all, the competitive character needed to make history. First up for Lionel Messi & Co. will be Algeria. There will be no shortage of enthusiasm, while a rugged defense and attacking quality can see Les Fennecs reach the knockouts for the first time since 2014.

Austria are a good side, but unless they can beat defending world champions Argentina to the top spot in the group, they look destined for a round-of-32 meeting with European champions Spain.

Considering it is their tournament debut, and given the draw they have been handed, it is difficult to foresee Jordan pulling off an upset and making it out of the group stage. However, if they can get a result against one of Austria or Algeria, that would be a statement in itself.

Fixtures

Tuesday, June 16

Argentina vs. Algeria (Kansas City, Missouri), 9 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Jordan (Santa Clara, California), midnight ET (June 17)

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria (Arlington, Texas), 1 p.m. ET

Jordan vs. Algeria (Santa Clara, California), 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

Algeria vs. Austria (Kansas City, Missouri), 10 p.m. ET

Jordan vs. Argentina (Arlington, Texas), 10 p.m. ET

Odds

Argentina: +900

Algeria: +35000

Austria: +15000

Jordan: +250000

Summary

Portugal are stacked from top to bottom. If Cristiano Ronaldo, playing at his sixth World Cup, can banish the memories of losing his place in the team in Qatar four years ago, then Portugal are among the nations with realistic aspirations of reaching the final. Democratic Republic of Congo must find a way to contain the all-time top scorer in men's internationals in their first World Cup match in 52 years. But they won't content themselves just by participating; the quality is there to at least make the round of 32.

Handed a tough draw in their first World Cup appearance, realistic expectations for Uzbekistan will be to grab an upset result somewhere and advance as one of the best third-place sides. That mission begins against Colombia, who have Luis Díaz as their main source of hope and James Rodríguez as the team's icon as they bid to match or exceed their best tournament run: the quarterfinals at Brazil 2014.

Fixtures

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. Congo DR (Houston), 1 p.m. ET

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (Mexico City), 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Houston), 1 p.m. ET

Colombia vs. Congo DR (Zapopan, Mexico), 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

Colombia vs. Portugal (Miami Gardens, Florida), 7:30 p.m. ET

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Uzbekistan (Atlanta Stadium), 7:30 p.m. ET

Odds

Portugal: +1000

Congo DR: +100000

Uzbekistan: +150000

Colombia: +4000

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Summary

With the wealth of talent at England's disposal, and having reached the finals of the past two European Championships, anything less than a deep run would be seen as a big disappointment. A deep run is perhaps beyond Croatia's reach this time around, as their legendary core of players has aged or retired, but they'll still expect to reach the knockout phase.

Ghana are better than their FIFA ranking suggests, but still on the comeback trail after missing the most recent AFCON. The late appointment of Carlos Queiroz -- replacing Otto Addo -- could go either way, although they remain an outside bet for the knockouts. Panama will aim to sneak into third in the group and put themselves in the running for a place in the knockouts. Their opener against Ghana will be a difficult, but not impossible, task to start things off on the right foot.

Fixtures

Wednesday, June 17

England vs. Croatia (Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m. ET

Ghana vs. Panama (Toronto), 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 23

England vs. Ghana (Foxborough, Massachusetts), 4 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Croatia (Toronto), 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

Panama vs. England (East Rutherford, New Jersey), 5 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Ghana (Philadelphia), 5 p.m. ET

Odds

England: +700

Croatia: +8000

Ghana: +30000

Panama: +100000

Full World Cup fixture schedule

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