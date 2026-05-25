MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver, Nashville, Miami top three

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It's Monday, MLS action is back, and it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Which team looks the strongest? Which one is in for a long year? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 15 to come up with this week's order. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Even while being threatened with relocation, the Whitecaps are dominating. They beat San Diego by a 4-2 scoreline, even while missing four starters. The depth and quality at Jesper Sorensen's disposal is nothing short of impressive.

Previous ranking: 2

Through 14 games, only three teams in MLS history have stacked as many points as Nashville's 33. Following a 2-1 win over NYCFC, Nashville sit atop the Supporters' Shield race. They're getting results with a banged up squad and that resolve makes them stand out.

Previous ranking: 3

Miami topped Philadelphia in a wild 6-4 shootout on Sunday night, but the big story was Lionel Messi leaving the field with a potential injury. You can bet there are more than a few folks down in Argentina sweating after that.

play 1:12 Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union, 05/24/2026

Previous ranking: 4

Preston Judd's strong season continued against the Timbers, with the breakout striker scoring a brace in a 3-1 win. Now with 11 goals on the year, the 26-year-old is filling the hole left behind by the injured Timo Werner and Niko Tsakiris. Thanks to Judd's early scoring, the Quakes cruised in Portland.

Previous ranking: 6

Thanks to a late goal from Timothy Tillman, LAFC earned a 1-0 home victory over Seattle on Sunday. There wasn't much between the two teams, but LAFC will be relieved to see the end of their four-game losing streak across all competitions.

play 1:13 LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 05/24/2026

Previous ranking: 5

Missing Diego Luna -- who was reportedly omitted from the U.S. World Cup roster -- and Morgan Guilavogui, it's no surprise that Salt Lake's attack looked flat Saturday. RSL managed just four shots from inside the box in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Previous ranking: 7

Seattle played a tight game on the road but fell 1-0 to LAFC after conceding late. It's not time to worry about the Sounders, though. They sit fourth in the Western Conference in points per game heading into the World Cup break.

Previous ranking: 8

Don't look now, but Dallas has quietly assembled one of MLS's better attacks. Among the league's top 10 in goals and xG as well as setting a club record with 30 goals through the first 15 games of 2026, Dallas should be taken seriously. They showed as much in a 2-1 win over Colorado.

play 1:13 Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas, 05/23/2026

Previous ranking: 11

With a 2-1 home win over Toronto, Chicago sprinted into the World Cup break with nine points from their last three games. While Saturday's match was likely more open than Gregg Berhalter would've preferred, the points all count the same.

Previous ranking: 9

Despite a dominant attacking display in the first half, the Galaxy couldn't notch anything more than a 1-1 home draw with Houston. Joseph Paintsil's strike in the 30th minute looked likely to cue a flurry of goals for LA, but poor finishing came back to bite them as the Dynamo rallied to take a point.

play 1:12 LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 05/23/2026

Previous ranking: 10

Thanks to a goal in second-half stoppage time from 21-year-old Mauricio Gonzalez, the Loons rescued a 1-1 draw with Salt Lake. With James Rodríguez gone for the World Cup (and maybe never coming back), there's now an opportunity for Gonzalez and Dominik Fitz to step up in the attack.

Previous ranking: 15

Jorge Ruvalcaba's recent form has been a huge boost for Red Bull New York. After a slow start to the season, the winger, who arrived from Pumas over the offseason, scored a brace in a 2-1 win over Kansas City and has four goals in his last four games.

Previous ranking: 13

With a staggering five goal contributions in a 6-2 win over Orlando, Evander became just the ninth player in MLS history to reach that mark in a single game. They started slowly, only for Cincinnati's attack to roar in a huge home win.

Previous ranking: 12

Though they had more than 30 minutes to attack a 10-man Charlotte team, the Revs couldn't find the back of the net in a 1-0 defeat. That 18-year-old left back-turned right winger Peyton Miller was New England's most dangerous attacker is a major issue.

Previous ranking: 17

The Wilfried Zaha era in Charlotte is over, opening crucial roster flexibility for the summer transfer window. Still, Zaha's run ended with a 1-0 win over New England on Saturday, pushing Charlotte up to sixth in the East.

Previous ranking: 14

After losing Maxi Morález to a torn ACL during their last league game, NYCFC's attack looked unsurprisingly light in a 2-1 loss to Nashville. The visitors managed just seven shots and their lone goal came from a penalty. New York City need some serious help to arrive in the summer window.

Previous ranking: 17

No newcomer in MLS has been more effective in the attack than Houston's Guilherme, who bagged his eighth goal in a 1-1 road draw with the Galaxy. The 31-year-old is the biggest reason Houston finds itself above the playoff line.

Previous ranking: 21

Fresh off booking their spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, St. Louis cruised to a 3-0 win over Austin via clever off-ball movement and a solid defensive showing. Make that 10 points in the last four MLS games for St. Louis before the World Cup break.

Previous ranking: 16

Another game, another red card for San Diego FC. The sophomore side leads the league in players sent off this year with eight, according to FBref. Luca Bombino's double yellow cards helped San Diego spiral to a 4-2 loss to the Whitecaps.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 20

Three points were in reach for D.C. against Montreal ... right up until they conceded twice in second-half stoppage time to draw 4-4. The result was disappointing, but first-year designated player Louis Munteanu scoring his fourth goal in his last five games is a positive.

Previous ranking: 23

Back in something closer to a three-at-the-back setup under interim manager Laurent Courtois, Columbus enjoyed a straightforward win over Atlanta. Between Wednesday's Open Cup victory and Sunday's regular season win, there's a sliver of sunshine for the Crew.

Previous ranking: 22

On short rest after a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal win over San Jose in midweek, the Rapids fell 2-1 at home to Dallas. Two penalty concessions proved too much to overcome for Matt Wells' team, who have just one win and four losses in their last five league games.

Previous ranking: 19

With a "Bye Phil" banner flying at Providence Park, it's safe to say Portland fans are ready for a change on the sidelines. It's been a rough season for Phil Neville's Timbers, who fell 3-1 at home to San Jose. Few signs of positivity have emerged in 2026, which could lead to change during the World Cup break.

play 1:07 Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 05/23/2026

Previous ranking: 24

Montréal snagged a draw from the jaws of defeat against D.C., relying on two last-gasp goals to equalize at 4-4. With his hat trick, Prince Owusu is up to a club-leading nine goals on the season, continuing to produce even for an inconsistent team.

Previous ranking: 24

In their first game after firing head coach Nico Estevez, Austin fell 3-0 to St. Louis. Unsurprisingly, the visitors didn't look like a team transformed. They used a new 4-3-3 shape under interim coach Davy Arnaud but will need more time to reverse course.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Previous ranking: 25

The good for Toronto? Josh Sargent returned from injury and scored a goal against Chicago. The bad? They lost 2-1, extending a winless run to eight games in league play. With the longest injury list in the league, Robin Fraser's team badly needs a break to get healthy.

Previous ranking: 28

Even with a hat trick from Milan Iloski fueling the Union's upset attempt, Philadelphia fell 6-4 to Miami in one of the wildest games in MLS history. It's safe to say there's work for Bradley Carnell's team to do defensively.

Previous ranking: 27

The worst defensive team in MLS, Orlando allowed six goals to Cincinnati in a 6-2 defeat. That's the second time the Lions have allowed a half-dozen goals in a game this year and the eighth time they've allowed at least three in 2026.

Previous ranking: 30

Kansas City put in one of their better performances of the year against Red Bull New York, but fell 2-1 and snapped their two-game winnings streak. Still, that SKC's next game comes after the summer transfer window opens means they'll have a much-needed chance to refresh the squad.

Previous ranking: 29

The Five Stripes fell flat in the first half of a 2-0 loss to Columbus, managing just two shots while conceding two goals at the other end. Tata Martino seems to be out of answers with his short-handed squad regularly at a talent deficit.