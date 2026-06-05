What 2026 World Cup stadiums will host England and Scotland? Venue guide

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England and Scotland will play at four different American stadiums combined during the group stages of this World Cup.

Boston, New York, Miami and Dallas are the cities that will be visited, although many of these stadiums are actually located outside of the city.

Here is your guide to the venues, where they are, what usually goes on inside them and what famous events have already taken place before the upcoming World Cup.

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Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (Boston)

Matches hosted: Haiti vs Scotland (June 14), Scotland vs Morocco (June 19), England vs Ghana (June 23).

Attendance: 63,815

Usual occupants: New England Patriots (NFL), New England Revolution (MLS).

The venue that is set to be the busiest at this World Cup from a UK point of view, with Scotland playing their opening two fixtures here and England visiting for their third outing.

Normally called the Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots is being renamed for this World Cup by FIFA to Boston Stadium -- despite the venue not actually being in Boston.

At one point, there were concerns for if the venue could be used as local Foxborough officials were in dispute with FIFA over the $7.8 million (£5.8m) security bill for hosting matches. An understanding was eventually reached with Kraft Sports & Entertainment -- owners of the venue and the Patriots -- and the Boston World Cup host committee.

Memorable moments at this stadium include a host of Patriots victories in AFC Championship deciders -- such as over the Indianapolis Colts in 2003, the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

In 2007, a win against the San Diego Chargers helped New England complete an unbeaten regular season.

In soccer, the Revolution won the Supporters' Shield in 2021.

The venue had not yet been built during the 1994 World Cup, albeit its predecessor, the old Foxboro Stadium, hosted two knockout matches in that tournament. The new Gillette/Boston Stadium was used during the 2003 Women's World Cup.

A general view outside of Gillette Stadium Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Gillette Stadium recently hosted a friendly between Brazil and France. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, with long-time quarterback Tom Brady. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Dallas)

Matches hosted: England vs Croatia (June 17)

Capacity: 70,122

Usual occupants: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

The AT&T Stadium, known as Dallas Stadium for this World Cup, is located 18 miles from downtown Dallas.

Built at a cost of over $1 billion dollars and opened in 2009, this is the home of the Jerry Jones-owned Dallas Cowboys, the five-time Super Bowl champions nicknamed America's Team.

Since moving into the Arlington venue, the Cowboys have not progressed past the divisional round, meaning the stadium has seen little playoff success.

It did host the 2011 Super Bowl where the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jones, the stadium owner, added a number of temporary seats in a bid to beat the Super Bowl attendance record. However, the NFL deemed over 1000 of such seats to be unsafe, meaning the AT&T Stadium fell 766 people short of beating the record still held by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The final capacity for the World Cup remains undecided. For Cowboys games, 80,000 fans pack themselves in but that figure can swell to 100,000 for certain events.

Previously, FIFA announced that the Dallas capacity would be 70,122, but, in regard to capacities at all the American venues at this World Cup, organisers also said that figures might change due to "ongoing stadium configuration."

England open their tournament in Texas on June 17.

Preparations are underway in Arlington for World Cup matches. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

A general view of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

Dallas Cowboys play their home games in Arlington. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. (New York)

Matches hosted: Panama vs England (June 27)

Capacity: 64,091

Usual occupants: New York Giants and New York Jets (NFL)

Normally the MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets can be found in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the other side of the Hudson River from Manhattan.

This is another billion dollar venue, MetLife opened in 2010.

Before the new stadium opened, East Rutherford hosted matches in the 1994 World Cup, including a semifinal which saw Italy beat Bulgaria.

In more recent times, MetLife was the site of Lionel Messi's dramatic international retirement after he missed a penalty in Argentina's shootout defeat to Chile in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final.

He subsequently reversed the decision and infamously led Argentina to a World Cup crown in 2022.

MetLife was also the venue for the 2014 Super Bowl, the first time the NFL's showpiece event was held outdoors in a cold weather climate.

This will be the location of this year's World Cup final on July 19.

A view inside of MetLife Stadium. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images.

A view of the MetLife Stadium. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi after losing the 2016 Copa America final at the MetLife Stadium Photo by Chris Szagola/LatinContent via Getty Images.

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens (Miami)

Matches hosted: Scotland vs Brazil (June 24)

Capacity: 64,091

Usual occupants: Miami Dolphins (NFL), University of Miami Hurricanes (NCAA), Miami Open (tennis), Miami GP (Florida).

Arguably the busiest year-round venue on this list, the Miami Stadium hosts football games both at the NFL and college level, an ATP tennis event and the grounds around the stadium welcome the F1 bonanza every year.

In the past, the Miami Marlins MLB franchise also used the venue, winning their first World Series title in their home stadium back in 1997.

Other notable occasions include six Super Bowls -- most recently in 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2024 Copa America final was held in Miami. A number of legal claims were made against the stadium and tournament organisers due to safety concerns.

Ultimately, CONMEBOL, Concacaf, Best Security, and South Florida Stadium LLC settled for a figure upwards of $14 million.

Usually known as the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Dolphins is another to undergo a temporary renaming due for commercial reasons.

A view inside the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Miami Open is held at the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.