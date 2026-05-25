Supachai Jaided still dreams of move abroad but remains focused on tasting more success with Buriram United

Buriram United remain on course to successfully defend their ASEAN Club Championship crown. We relive their route to the final. (5:14)

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BURIRAM, Thailand -- From the time he joined Buriram United as an 18-year-old in 2017, Supachai Jaided has gone from a precocious raw talent to a genuine star of Thai, and Southeast Asian, football.

He has been involved Buriram's last seven Thai League 1 title triumphs, and has also six major domestic cups along the way.

Considering how imports are still expected to be the top performers in the competition, the fact that Supachai actually won back-to-back top scorer awards between 2022 to 2024 shows just how he stands shoulder to shoulder with some of his foreign contemporaries -- in the process, also emulating an ex-teammate he reveals he used to look up to in Diogo, the league's highest goal-getter in 2015.

To highlight just how remarkable the achievement was, the previous local top scorer of Thai League 1 was the legendary Teerasil Dangda -- and even he shared the 2012 Golden Boot with Brazilian Cleiton Silva. Before Supachai, the last local to outrightly finish at the summit of the goal charts was Anon Sangsanoi back in 2009.

This season, however, has not been as smooth sailing for the 27-year-old.

A knee injury sustained on international duty in Thailand's 3-2 friendly win over Singapore last November saw him sidelined for three months. It meant he was restricted to just 20 league appearances this season -- his lowest tally since 2019.

Nonetheless, upon returning in February, Supachai is now back at a familiar time for Buriram: the business end of the campaign where they are seemingly always lifting silverware.

The league title was sewn up in advance. At the weekend they will take on PT Prachuap in the FA Cup final, although there will be no domestic treble this term following a semifinal exit in the League Cup.

But before then, there is a regional commitment in the form of the ASEAN Club Championship -- where Buriram will be looking to successfully defend their crown, holding a 1-0 first-leg lead over Selangor in the final heading into Wednesday's return encounter at the Chang Arena.

Supachai started both legs of the semifinal victory over Johor Darul Ta'zim, and last week's first meeting with Selangor.