NWSL Power Rankings: Utah Royals a surprise No. 1 after MD9

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It's Monday and the 2026 NWSL regular season is well underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's set for a climb up the table? Who's in danger of a free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 9 to come up with this week's order of all 16 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: at Portland Thorns, May 30, 4 p.m. ET

Let's get the caveats out of the way first. Yes, Utah's schedule has been on the softer side: their nine-match unbeaten streak includes just one result against a team currently above the playoff line (a 1-1 draw with Washington in March). The Spirit, last week's no. 1 ranked side, were out of NWSL action this week (more on that below). However, the table does not lie and Utah can only beat the teams in front of them, and so the Royals cap off Matchweek 9 atop the NWSL table for the first time in club history. They are also the only team in the league who has averaged more than 2 points per game (23 points through 11 games). They are tied with Washington for the best goal difference.

Winning has become a habit, and this year's surprise packages keep finding new ways to do so. Mina Tanaka scored the go-ahead penalty kick to beat the Denver Summit on Saturday (her second game-winner in two games). Stalwart defender Kate Del Fava spoke of the team's desire "to be a pressing team; not a chasing team." The Royals have become much more than that. It is now the rest of the league who is chasing them.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: vs. Seattle Reign, May 30, 6:30 p.m. ET

Last week's ESPN Power Rankings no. 1 did not compete in NWSL action this weekend. They lost to Club America in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup final in Pachuca, Mexico in a pulsating, 5-3 instant classic complete with stunning goals, defensive gaffes, and unrelenting drama.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: vs. Houston Dash, May 31, 3 p.m. ET (stream live on ESPN+)

Like Washington, Gotham FC did not have an NWSL fixture this week due to the W Champions Cup. It was an experience to forget for the reigning tournament champions, however, as they were routed by both Club America and Pachuca to finish fourth. It has no bearing on their NWSL standing, but Gotham conceded more goals (7) in those two games than they had in their 10 total NWSL matches this year (5).

play 1:17 Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC, 05/24/2026

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: vs. Utah Royals FC, May 30, 4 p.m. ET

The Thorns emerged from a grueling stretch (three games in seven days) with a mixed record of one win, one defeat, and one draw. The Thorns comfortably handled Bay FC 2-0 in midweek, but failed to suppress the Kansas City Current's high octane attack on Sunday.

Sophia Wilson scored a signature goal early, but the Thorns offered little else going forward, registering their second worst Expected Goals rate (0.77) of the season. Olivia Moultrie appeared as a second half substitute after missing the previous two matches with a calf injury. Moultrie's unique playmaking and finishing ability has been sorely missed.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: at Chicago Stars, May 31, 1 p.m. ET

The Wave opened the season in dominant form, winning five of their first six games. However, they've been on a minor skid since, dropping points in back-to-back matches for the second time this year. San Diego's attack was not in sync at home against Orlando on Saturday night, and a defensive miscue by center back Kristen McNabb led to the Pride's game-winning goal.

Making it worse, the Wave also labored midweek at Houston. They required a stoppage time equalizer from Trinity Byars to draw 2-2 against a Dash team that had been on a three-match losing streak.

play 1:18 San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride, 05/25/2026

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: vs. Boston Legacy, May 30, 1:30 p.m. ET

The reigning NWSL Shield holders rebounded from a 2-1 loss away at Angel City FC midweek in familiar Current fashion, emphatically dispatching the Portland Thorns 3-1 by storming back from an early deficit with three unanswered goals.

Temwa Chawinga and Croix Bethune continue to sing from the same hymn sheet as they combined for the go-ahead goal. Since they entered the league in 2024, no player has more goals than Chawinga (41) or assists than Bethune (15). The club has not lost at home in 22 matches; tied for the longest streak in league history.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: at Angel City FC, May 32, 7 p.m. ET

The Courage became the first non-original NWSL club to nab 100 regular season wins as they topped Racing Louisville 2-1, and they're also the only team (next to Utah) to have back-to-back wins under their belt through a topsy-turvy Matchweek 9.

They have long sought a reliable striker since the days of Diana Ordóñez and Kerolin, though Evelyn Ijeh has seemingly answered the call: the Swedish international has now scored twice in as many games. New head coach Mak Lind is implementing a new playing style which contrasts with the Courage's former obsession with possession. Both goals came in transition, as Ashley Sanchez and Manaka Matsukobo continue to make their mark with a goal and assist respectively.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: at Racing Louisville, May 29, 8 p.m. RT

The expansion side could not extend their two-match winning streak and suffered defeat to league leaders Utah Royals. The Summit were architects of their own downfall, with center back Eva Gaetino playing a loose ball out of the back that resulted in the Royals' first goal. In the 68th minute, right back Ayo Oke committed a foul inside the penalty area, which Mina Tanaka coolly converted.

On the bright side, the Summit's Delanie Sheehan delivered one of the assists of the season with an outside-the-boot cross to Yazmeen Ryan. They have also scored 16 goals through their first 10 regular season games -- the most of any NWSL debutant since the league's inception.

play 1:15 Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, 05/23/2026

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: at Washington Spirit, May 30, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Reign are winless and goalless no more, collecting their first victory and first goals since March 28 with a 2-1 win away against a gritty Boston side. Sofia Huerta opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal and became the first player in league history to score in her 200th start. She has now converted seven of her eight all-time penalty kick attempts. Madison Curry served in a delicious assist to Maddie Dahlien who made it 2-1, marking Dahlien's fifth consecutive match-winning goal.

Seattle's "suffer-ball" was nowhere in sight, as their five shots on target is tied for the most they've managed in a game all year.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: vs. North Carolina Courage, May 31, 7 p.m. ET

It was an up and down week for Angel City FC. The Los Angeles-based side defeated Kansas City midweek for the first time since 2023, with 19-year-old Kennedy Fuller playing the role of super sub with a game winner. However, the club could not continue their extended unbeaten run through the weekend as Alexander Straus' team gave up a stoppage time go-ahead goal to the Houston Dash. It marked the first time in franchise history the club lost on the road at Houston.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger, Cristina Alexander and Jeff Kassouf debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Angel City's long-term struggles in closing out games are clearly a thing at this point. They have conceded six goals in the closing 15 minutes of games -- more than any other team this season.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: vs. Bay FC, May 29, 7 p.m. ET

The Orlando Pride entered Sunday's game in desperate need of points, with the 2024 double winners recently losing to expansion sides Boston and Denver. Good news for them is that a masterful defensive performance lifted them to a 1-0 win at San Diego -- just their second road win of the season and first since March.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had a sterling game, commanding her 18-yard box with authority. In the 48th minute, Luana served in a pinpoint pass over the top to Nicole Payne whose outstanding long-range effort resulted in her first professional goal.

Previous ranking: 15

Next match: at NJ/NY Gotham FC, May 31, 3 p.m. ET

Maybe you can win with kids after all. Houston enjoyed an impressive week of results against both SoCal teams, drawing 2-2 with San Diego midweek and defeating Angel City 2-1 on Saturday. Houston relies on its rookie class far more than any other NWSL team this year -- rookies have appeared 44 times in their lineups this year. (San Diego is the next closest with 31.) The Dash's first-year players have contributed to half of their goals (seven of 14) too; Kate Faase had a goal and assist in that stretch, while Kat Rader had two goals.

The Dash's rookie class were key to the team's hot start. They are also behind its improvement in form, as the weekend's victory marks Houston's first in 51 days.

play 1:15 Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, 05/23/2026

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: at Kansas City Current, May 30, 1:30 p.m. ET

It was too little, too late for the upstart Boston Legacy, who endured a 2-1 defeat to Seattle in their inaugural match at their temporary stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. It is the first loss in six games for the league debutants. Aïssata Traoré scored late before it was adjudged offside, and then got a second bite of the apple to score her team-leading third goal of the year. However, Boston's fightback came at too late a stage as the Legacy struggled to cope with Seattle's threats out wide.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: at Orlando Pride, May 29, 7 p.m. ET

Bay FC were their own worst enemies on Sunday. They were the recipients of two straight red cards in each half -- including one to goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Hannah Bebar nearly had a long-range equalizer in the final kick of the match, but her effort clanged off the crossbar. It symbolizes the misfortune Bay has suffered as of late in terms of both missed chances and missed officiating calls. Bay FC are now winless in their last four games.

play 1:18 Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars, 05/25/2026

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: vs. Denver Summit, May 29, 8 p.m. ET

Consider Racing Louisville's 2026 season a failure to launch, as last season's playoff quarterfinalists keep games close and have yet to lose by more than a single goal. A loss is a loss, however, and they keep piling up. Saturday's 2-1 defeat to North Carolina represented their seventh loss of the year (only Chicago has more) and first at home. Racing are one-third of the way through the season and are already two losses short of their total last season (9).

This team has yet to find a sound defensive structure, giving up the second-most goals in NWSL, and deepening concerns will be the injury to goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, who exited the match in the 21st minute.

Previous ranking: 16

Next match: vs. San Diego Wave, May 31, 1 p.m. ET

It may have required straight red cards to their opponents' starting goalkeeper and center back, but Chicago logged their third win of the season with a 1-0 win over Bay FC. The win broke several ducks. Mallory Swanson's game-winning goal marked her first strike since July 6, 2024. The Stars notched both their first win and goal in nearly a month (a 2-0 win over Boston on April 25), while it was goalkeeper Katie Atkinson's first start in four games and she owns both of Chicago's clean sheets this year.

Tellingly, it was the Stars' first road win in 405 days (their last also came away at Bay FC). Chicago are no longer dead last in the league table, but it will require more convincing performances to lift them from the bottom of these standings as well.