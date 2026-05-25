Cruz Azul rallies past Pumas to win Liga MX Clausura title

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MEXICO CITY -- Rodolfo Rotondi played the villain role in 2024 by conceding a penalty that cost Cruz Azul the championship match. On Sunday, the Argentine midfielder redeemed himself.

Rotondi scored a stoppage-time goal as Cruz Azul rallied to beat Pumas 2-1 and be crowned champions of Mexico's Clausura tournament.

Paraguayan midfielder Robert Morales scored with a shot from outside the box in the 30th minute to put the home team ahead, but an own goal in the 53rd tied the match. Rotondi scored the clincher in a tense finish.

"The championship feels like revenge, like a release," Rotondi, who committed that penalty in the Clausura 2024 final against América, said. "I was in the eye of the storm, but I bit my tongue, I didn't make any statements, I worked. And now it's time to really enjoy this moment."

La Maquina won its first championship since the Clausura 2021 tournament and now has 10 titles, a total only surpassed by Mexican league giants America with 16, and by Chivas and Toluca with 12.

"I had a tough time, but I never lost faith, even though it's not easy to compete at full intensity for so long and be close to winning, but not quite manage it," Rotondi added. "We had been waiting two years for this and it finally happened."

Cruz Azul players celebrate after winning the Liga MX Clausura title over Pumas. Getty Images

Cruz Azul, one of the most popular teams in Mexico, won the title under interim coach Joel Huiqui, who took over in the penultimate round of the regular tournament after Nicolas Larcamon was fired.

Huiqui became the first Mexican coach to be crowned in Liga MX since Ignacio Ambriz, who was champion with León in the Apertura 2020.

Pumas, coached by Efrain Juarez, was aiming for its eighth championship and its first since the Clausura 2011 tournament.

Pumas finished the match with nine players due to the expulsions of Uriel Antuna in the 90th minute and Angel Rico in the 97th minute.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.