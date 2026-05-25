Notts County beat David Beckham's Salford in League Two playoff final

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Sir David Beckham made an unhappy Wembley Stadium return as Notts County beat the Salford side he co-owns 3-0 to win the League Two playoff final.

Former England captain Beckham was unimpressed in the stands as first-half goals from Alassana Jatta and Lucas Ness and a clincher from the outstanding Jodi Jones enabled County to reclaim a League One spot following an 11-year absence.

County -- formed in 1862 and Football League founding members -- were the better side and forced Salford, who only escaped the non-league circuit seven years ago, to remain in the fourth tier for at least another season.

It was also a Wembley outing to forget for Salford co-owner Gary Neville and his former England and Manchester United teammate Nicky Butt, who is no longer a shareholder but is still involved with the club.

Jodie Jones scored Notts County's third goal. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Both sides made cagey starts in temperatures approaching 37 degrees but it was County who dominated possession and created the game's first chance.

Jones, having twice used his skills to beat a Salford challenger, crossed from the left but Jatta's header from 12 yards was too high.

Matt Butcher saw Salford's first effort of note deflected over -- but it was from another City corner that Notts took a 32nd-minute lead.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw caught it, County played out from the back, and Jones' through-ball from just inside his own half near the left touchline neatly bisected two defenders to allow Jatta to side-foot across goalkeeper Matt Young from the left of the six-yard box.

More than 20,000 Magpies supporters roared their appreciation of The Gambia forward's 17th goal of the season.

Salford, who had won both regular-season meetings 2-1, saw Haji Mnonga booked shortly before half time for a reckless challenge on Jones.

Notts doubled their lead from the free kick, which found its way to captain Rod McDonald in space beyond the back post. McDonald's cushioned first-time connection saw the ball loop into the danger zone -- and Ness jumped the highest to head home.

Salford almost conjured up a reply within 30 seconds of the start of the second half but Belshaw came out to make a brave block at the feet of Kallum Cesay.

The striker, whose extra-time goal in the semifinal second leg against Grimsby had taken the Ammies to Wembley, was undone by a poor touch as he burst through.

Ryan Graydon saw a shot saved by Belshaw after Salford claims for a penalty -- halftime substitute Ben Woodburn's cross had hit Jacob Bedeau's elbow -- were ignored by referee Tom Reeves.

It was County's day and Jones made sure a 70th-minute third. Conor Grant burst through on the right and as Mnoga and Jatta tussled in the box the substitute cut the ball back for Jones, sprinting in well ahead of Graydon, to slot home.