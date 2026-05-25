James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz lead Colombia World Cup squad

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Colombia national team manager Nestor Lorenzo named his 26-player World Cup roster Monday, with James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz headlining the squad.

Colombia will compete in Group K at the World Cup with matches against Uzbekistan in Mexico City, Congo DR in Guadalajara and Portugal in Miami.

Colombia qualified for the World Cup after securing third place in the CONMEBOL table with 28 points from 18 games.

Díaz and Rodríguez played an integral part in the tournament's qualifiers, leading Colombia to finish just above Uruguay and Brazil due to goal difference. The pair was also part of the team that lost to Argentina in the Copa América final in 2024 in Miami.

Rodríguez joined the national team's World Cup camp early, departing Minnesota United on May 13 to begin preparing for the tournament. He missed the MLS club's two final games before the league's World Cup break. His last game with Minnesota United was on May 11, after signing a short-term deal through June 2026 with an option through December 2026.

Full Colombia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina and Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Deiver Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Yerry Mina and Willer Ditta

Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Kevin Castaño, Jorge Carrascal, James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Camilo Portilla, Jhon Arias and Jamilton Campaz

Forwards: Carlos Andrés Gómez, Luis Suárez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernandez, and Luis Díaz