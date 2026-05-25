Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw signs new Man City contract amid Chelsea speculation

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Khadija Shaw he signed a new deal at Manchester City. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Khadija "Bunny" Shaw has signed a four year contract extension at Manchester City, the WSL champions have confirmed.

Shaw, who won the Football Writers Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year following another stellar season, had been linked with a move away from the club, with Chelsea interested in the star forward, but she will remain in Manchester until 2030.

"I've always said that Manchester City feels like home, I've developed so much as a player and grown so much as a person during my first five years here," Shaw said.

"Helping the girls win the WSL title is one of the proudest moments of my career, and I'm so excited to see what we can do next season and beyond -- although there's one more huge game to come against Brighton!"

City will face Brighton in the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday.

Keeping Shaw is a big win for City. The 29-year-old is a three-time WSL Golden Boot winner and scored 21 goals in 22 games this season as City won the title.

Her tally meant Shaw became the first player in the competition's history to score over 20 goals in three separate campaigns.