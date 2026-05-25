Phil Neville out at Portland Timbers amid ongoing struggles

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Phil Neville is out at the Portland Timbers after two-and-a-half seasons, the MLS club announced Monday.

"We are appreciative of Phil's commitment and efforts during his time with the Portland Timbers," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a press release. "Phil brought enthusiasm and passion to the role, and it was a pleasure to work with him. We wish Phil all the best in his next opportunity.

"This offseason we had pointed discussions about the areas we needed to build on and improve. Ultimately, we have not seen the progress we've needed to, and, most importantly, results have fallen well short of expectations."

Portland will now begin the search for a new manager.

Neville joined the Timbers in November 2023, ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign after serving as Inter Miami's manager from January 2021 to June 2023.

During his tenure, Neville compiled a record of 27W-31L-24D and currently leaves the Timbers in 13th place on the Western Conference table. He managed a 12W-11L-11D record in his first season to lead the Timbers to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Neville then led the Timbers to the postseason again in 2025, defeating Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card match before falling to San Diego FC in the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

"I'd like to thank Merritt Paulson, Ned Grabavoy, and the entire Portland family for their unwavering support in giving me the job and standing behind me," said Phil Neville in a press release. "To my staff, thank you for your incredible loyalty and hard work. And to the most incredible bunch of players: thank you for the effort, the good times, the good results, the bad results, and all the laughs we shared together.

"I realize we are in a results business, and the results haven't been to the expectation of this football club. To the Timbers Army -- you are the reason I felt inspired to try and bring success to this club. Keep getting behind the players and the club in this wonderful city. I will miss you all."

The Timbers will return to action on July 16 when facing the Seattle Sounders after the World Cup break.