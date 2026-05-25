Erling Haaland: Man City can still 'win everything' without Pep Guardiola

Fans line the streets for Manchester City's open-top bus parade to celebrate their domestic cup double and bid farewell to Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and John Stones. (1:29)

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Erling Haaland has promised Manchester City will keep fighting to "win everything" following the end of their "amazing journey" with Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola signed off after 10 glorious years as City manager during an open-top bus parade through Manchester followed by a presentation at Co-op Live on Monday.

The event had been arranged to celebrate the team's domestic cup double as well as the club's Women's Super League and FA Youth Cup triumphs.

Yet the sell-out crowd of 19,000 inside the arena -- and many thousands more gathered outside -- were equally keen to bid farewell to Guardiola and long-serving players Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Bayern Munich manager and former City captain Vincent Kompany returned to Manchester for the celebrations, as did Éderson, Fernandinho and Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola brought Erling Haaland to Man City in 2022. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Guardiola has won 20 trophies during his decade with City but striker Haaland is determined to make sure the success does not end with his departure.

"It has been an up-and-down season but we are going to try to keep pushing and try to fight to win the biggest trophies we can," Haaland said.

"That's what we want to win and we are fighting to win everything again. It has been a pleasure to play with Bernardo and John, and of course for Pep.

"It has been an amazing journey but we need to keep pushing and fighting even without them. Now it is time to celebrate them and they are truly legends of the club."

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After completing their journey from the city centre, the team buses drove straight into the main arena inside Co-op Live.

Guardiola was invited to speak after all 20 trophies won during his reign were carried onto the stage by players, coaches and figures connected to the club, including Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Guardiola said: "Thank you so much for coming here tonight to say bye. I've felt the connection that this club [has] from the first minute.

"Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. I will have [that with me] for the rest of my life."

In the part of the show dedicated to the women's team, record goalscorer Khadija Shaw announced she had signed a new contract, ending speculation linking her with Chelsea.