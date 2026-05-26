Michael Jordan leads tributes to Pep Guardiola as Man City boss bids farewell

Fans line the streets for Manchester City's open-top bus parade to celebrate their domestic cup double and bid farewell to Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and John Stones. (1:29)

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Basketball legend Michael Jordan headlined the cast of stars that paid tribute to Pep Guardiola's achievements at Manchester City in the outgoing manager's farewell party in the city on Monday.

Guardiola confirmed last week that he would step down as City boss after a trophy-laden decade in charge of the club. City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the Etihad in the final match of his tenure at the weekend.

Jordan's surprise video message occurred on a night in which former City captain and current Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany also made an appearance at the Co-Op Live arena, as did Jack Grealish who spent the campaign on loan at Everton.

Around 19,000 supporters were present at the festivities that followed City's open-top bus parade that celebrated the club's twin Carabao and FA Cup triumphs.

- Man City host parade as Guardiola bids farewell with domestic cup double

"I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career," Chicago Bulls legend Jordan said in a video played on a giant screen inside the venue.

"Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations."

Pep Guardiola's achievements were celebrated in a farewell event in Manchester on Monday. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

British golfer Tommy Fleetwood also paid tribute to Guardiola, saying: "You deserve whatever you are about to do next.

"It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing."

Neil Warnock, who has perhaps surprisingly developed a close relationship with Guardiola in recent years, added: "I can't quite believe you are leaving. I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile.

"The best manager I have ever seen."

Noel Gallagher was among the cast of stars who paid tribute to Pep Guardiola's achievements at Manchester City. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former captain Fernandinho, the club's ex-sporting director and longtime Guardiola ally Txiki Begiristain and goalkeeper Éderson -- now at Fenerbahçe -- helped bring out all 20 trophies won under Guardiola during his time in England.

Guardiola gave his closing remarks as City boss during a conversation with Oasis' Noel Gallagher.

"First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye," said Guardiola.

"I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. [City chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute.

"Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart."

The night also served as a celebration of the careers of John Stones and Bernardo Silva, who are also leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

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