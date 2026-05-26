Transfer rumors, news: Man United make early move to keep Fernandes

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Manchester United are in talks to renew Bruno Fernandes' contract. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur look for multiple early signings as their rebuild begins under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League's single-season assist record. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Manchester United have started talks with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The United captain has a deal at Old Trafford until 2027, but after recently setting a new Premier League single-season assist record (21), club officials are looking to reward the midfielder. Initial discussions are believed to have taken place, with United keen to fend off interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Europe for the 31-year-old amid a clause in his existing deal that mean he is available for £57 million.

- Juventus have made enquiries over a possible move for out-of-contract Liverpool left back Andy Robertson, according to transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serie A side are attemtping to beat Tottenham to a deal for the soon-to-be free agent. Spurs have had a deal in principle agreed with the Scotland international since January, on the condition of Premier League survival, but nothing has been formally signed. Juventus could jump into the race to land Robertson, even after they missed out on Champions League football.

- Tottenham have sealed a verbal agreement with defender Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, reports transfer journalist Matteo Moretto. The Argentina center back has already confirmed he will leave the Cherries when his contract expires at the end of the season, and he has several options for his next move. He has been heavily linked with Spurs in recent weeks, although any interest in a move relied on their Premier League status. With survival confirmed last weekend, the 29-year-old is expected to be one of manager Roberto De Zerbi's first signings this summer.

- Those aren't the only deals Tottenham are making. Spurs are also looking to add Savinho from Manchester City, reports the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has made 35 appearances this season, but failed to gain a regular place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup. It remains to be seen whether Savinho would be open to a move to Spurs, as well as the transfer valuation City would set. Goalkeepers James Trafford and Karl Darlow have also been targeted for the rebuild at Spurs.

- Liverpool have a big task ahead in replacing winger Mohamed Salah this summer, and the Telegraph report it is top of their to-do list. RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is reported to be their top target, with the 19-year-old's deal containing an £86 million release clause. Beyond him, Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is also being monitored, along with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

EXPERT TAKE

How should Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah? ESPN's Julien Laurens believes relegated West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is a great option.

play 1:08 Laurens: Liverpool should sign Bowen to replace Salah Julien Laurens assesses Jarrod Bowen's future at West Ham after the club was relegated from the Premier League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool have joined the race to sign Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn. The 16-year-old midfielder has been linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich in recent weeks. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Como are attempting to keep Nico Paz at the club for another year, amid the striker's links with a return to Real Madrid. The Serie A club are hoping that qualification for the Champions League will convince the 21-year-old to stay. (Nicolo Schira)

- Paulo Dybala is closing in on a contract extension with AS Roma, with a deal until 2027 on the cards for the playmaker, which may include an option of a further year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United and Bayern Munich are showing interest in Newcastle left back Lewis Hall, while the 21-year-old is also being monitored by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. (Ekrem Konur)

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- Joe Gomez has appeared as a potential transfer target for AC Milan this summer, with the Liverpool defender viewed as an option to rebuild the Serie A side. (Ekrem Konur)

- Arsenal have made contact with Newcastle over a potential move for Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, after the 26-year-old was linked with a switch to North London back in January. (TMW)

- Bernardo Silva has held positive talks with Atletico Madrid over a move to Spain on a two-year deal, with a proposed contract similar to that of Juventus's offer. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal are readying an "aggressive" move for Julián Alvarez, with the striker's representatives telling Atlético Madrid that he wants to leave the club this summer. Barcelona have been touted as a firm favourite to land the Argentina international, while PSG are also believed to be in the race. (TEAMtalk)

- Southampton midfielder Shea Charles is on the radar at Manchester United, as the 22-year-old could leave the club after failing to gain promotion back to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid attacker Franco Mastantuono, 18, is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, amid struggles for game time at the Bernabeu. (AS)

- Juventus and AC Milan are interested in Alexander Sorloth, as the Atlético Madrid striker enters the final two years under contract in the Spanish capital. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan are the latest club to join the race for Andoni Iraola, after the manager has departed Bournemouth. Milan recently parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri after failing to secure Champions League football on the final day of Serie A. Iraola led Bournemouth to the Europa League, while he has since attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace. (TalkSport)

- Newcastle are plotting a move to sign Liam Delap this summer, after missing out on the striker to Chelsea last year. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have informed goalkeeper Alisson Becker that they want him to stay for the final year of his contract, amid links with a move to Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)