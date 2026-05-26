Scott Parker in mix for West Ham job with Nuno's future in doubt - sources

Craig Burley slams West Ham's poor season after the club was relegated to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season. (1:52)

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Nuno Espírito Santo's West Ham future is in doubt, with Scott Parker and Gary O'Neil in the mix to replace him if he does leave following their relegation to the Championship, sources have told ESPN.

Nuno held talks with West Ham's hierarchy on Monday following the club's relegation on Sunday.

Nuno and the club both hold release clauses in his contract in the event of the club falling to the Championship, meaning either party can walk away without paying compensation.

He signed a three-year deal as West Ham head coach back in September but his tenure looks likely to end after just 33 top-flight games.

Nuno Espírito Santo was unable to keep West Ham in the Premier League this season. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

He was unable to halt the club's slide into relegation, with the club finishing in 18th.

When asked about his future after the club's relegation was confirmed, he said: "It's not about me. We are in a tough place and West Ham has to go back in the Premier League.

"But now we have to go through this period of sadness, understanding the frustration and anger of the fans."

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He added: "You keep insisting [to ask] me about that and my mind is not there, you understand? Today, tomorrow, if we have a press conference, next one, for sure we can speak about that. But today, it's about understanding how tough it is."

If Nuno does leave West Ham then sources have told ESPN that former Fulham and Burnley manager Parker is in the mix to land the job.

Other candidates include Strasbourg's O'Neil and Wales' Craig Bellamy but Parker is the early front-runner.

Scott Parker is among the favourites to replace Nuno Espírito Santo. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Parker knows West Ham well, having spent four seasons at the club from 2007 to 2011.

As a manager, he spent time in charge of Fulham (2019-2021), Bournemouth (2021-22), Club Brugge (2022-23) and then Burnley.

He secured them promotion to the top flight in the 2024-25 campaign, but was unable to keep them in the Premier League.

He left Burnley four weeks ago by mutual consent after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.