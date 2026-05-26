João Palhinha keen to extend Tottenham 'marriage' after loan: 'I have everything I need here'

Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Tottenham's Premier League survival on the final day of the season. (0:47)

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João Palhinha has reiterated his desire to stay at Tottenham.

Palhinha was Spurs' hero in their final-day relegation decider at home to Everton on Sunday, with his 43rd-minute effort enough to secure a 1-0 win and clinch Premier League survival.

The all-action midfielder also struck the only goal in a vital victory at Wolves last month and Palhinha confessed he would love Tottenham to turn his loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent move.

João Palhinha scored Tottenham's winner against Everton to salvage their Premier League status Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"A really important day for the club, for everyone, for all the supporters. We are really happy with the way we finished this day, because it was the main objective to keep Tottenham in the Premier League," Palhinha said.

"I always shared my thoughts. Since the first day I arrived, I feel at home. From the supporters, the crowd. Top club.

"Who doesn't want to play for Tottenham and stay here? I have everything here, but this is like a marriage.

"What I can say to you is I would really like to be here and I enjoy it a lot this season with this club even being a tough season."

Palhinha finished the campaign with seven goals, but split opinion with the Spurs fanbase during arguably the club's most embarrassing season in the Premier League era.

After a bright start in north London with a goal in a 2-0 win at Manchester City, Thomas Frank's decision to continue to play Palhinha in a pragmatic formation at home contributed towards a poor run of results in N17.

The Portugal international then lost his place in the team during a difficult winter period before Igor Tudor deployed him as part of a back-three.

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Roberto De Zerbi's arrival at the end of March proved crucial for Tottenham and Palhinha, who quickly established himself as a key figure under the Italian with telling contributions against Wolves, Aston Villa and lastly Everton.

De Zerbi again insisted he would "100%" want to keep Palhinha at the club on Sunday. Tottenham have an option to make the 31-year-old's transfer permanent for a deal worth around €30 million ($38.4m).

"I think the next season will hopefully be really different and I truly believe [it will]," Palhinha said.

"I think this season will help Tottenham for the future. Analyse the season, what we did wrong, what we did well and I think it's a big improvement and a big relief after the season."