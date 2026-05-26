Real Madrid presidential candidate: I have 'two international stars' I will sign if elected

'One of them has to go!' - Nicol on Mbappé & Vinícius Jr. at Real Madrid (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has claimed he has two unnamed 'international stars" who he'll sign to strengthen the team if he's elected to replace Florentino Pérez.

Madrid are set to hold elections for the first time in 20 years, after Riquelme's candidacy to face Pérez was formally approved by the club's electoral commission on Sunday.

Pérez, 79, called a members' vote after Madrid ended a second consecutive season without winning a major trophy, and will now face renewable energy tycoon Riquelme, 37, in the club's first contested elections since 2006.

"We have two international stars signed," Riquelme told newspaper ABC in an interview on Monday, without naming the players involved. "I have an agreement that if I'm president, two big international stars will play for Real Madrid, two stars who are necessary for the sporting project in the short, medium and long term."

Enrique Riquelme is running for Real Madrid presidency. Getty Images

Riquelme went on to say he would "probably" confirm the identity of the players during the presidential campaign, which is due to last for up to two weeks under the club's statutes.

Riquelme opened his campaign headquarters on Monday, across the street from the Bernabéu stadium.

Pérez has led Madrid since 2000, with a three-year break after resigning in 2006. He was elected unopposed in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.

- Inter Miami says Lionel Messi subbed due to muscle fatigue

- Erling Haaland: Man City can still 'win everything' without Pep Guardiola

- Man United captain Bruno Fernandes responds to Roy Keane: Put 'words in my mouth'

ESPN has reported that former Madrid boss José Mourinho has agreed a two-year deal to return to the club as coach, but it is not now clear when official confirmation of his appointment would come, given the electoral process.

Madrid began this season with Xabi Alonso in charge, before he was fired in January and replaced by reserve team coach Álvaro Arbeloa."

"If I'm president we'll evaluate [Mourinho's return]," Riquelme said. "But we want to create a long-term project... It was the right decision to bring in [Alonso] and a mistake to sack him. You can't create a project in three months. He lacked time and the ability to take decisions."

Riquelme wouldn't reveal who would be his preferred coach.

Florentino Perez first became Real Madrid president in 2000. Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

"I love [Jürgen] Klopp but there are other coaches I like too," he said. "Real Madrid can't 'experiment' with coaches. Perhaps [Arbeloa] wasn't right for that moment."

Riquelme also said he would appoint a sporting director if he were to win the elections.

"I have one in mind, and we'll announce it in the next few days," he said.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, without including any Real Madrid players, after Dean Huijsen joined Dani Carvajal in being omitted.

"It makes me sad," Riquelme said. "But it's the reality of years without professional management. When sporting decisions are taken in offices and not by people who know about sporting management, these things happen."