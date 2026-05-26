Pep Guardiola assistants Pep Lijnders, Kolo Toure leave Man City

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Manchester City have confirmed Kolo Toure and Pep Lijnders will leave the club as part of a backroom staff overhaul following the departure of manager Pep Guardiola.

Former City defender Toure was brought into the first-team set-up by Guardiola last summer after previously working within the club's academy system.

Guardiola's assistant Lijnders, a former number two to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, is leaving after just one season at the club.

Fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura, who worked with Guardiola at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor, initially brought to City by Manuel Pellegrini in 2013, are also moving on.

Pep Lijnders and Kolo Toure have followed Pep Guardiola out of the exit door. Getty

Manel Estiarte, an Olympic gold medallist in water polo and close Guardiola associate, departs after serving in an operations and support role.

The changes follow Guardiola's decision to step down at the weekend after 10 years in charge.

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A statement read: "Everyone at City would like to thank all five members of staff for their hard work and dedication and wish them the very best of luck in the future."