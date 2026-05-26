Scotland World Cup starting spots remain up for grabs - Steven Naismith

Do Scotland have a shot of qualifying in a group with Brazil and Morocco? (1:23)

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Starting places are up for grabs for Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti, according to assistant coach Steven Naismith.

Steve Clarke's 26-man squad gathered on Tuesday ahead of their first training session together at Lesser Hampden in preparation for their trip to North America.

Scotland host Curacao at Hampden on Saturday, 24 hours before flying out to the United States and there are a number of question marks over team selection and formations.

Naismith said the team for Saturday's friendly will be picked partly with a view to giving players adequate rest or sharpness depending on when their seasons ended. But also to give players a chance to stake a claim to play at the Boston Stadium two weeks later.

Naismith said: "Performance-wise, let's show that we are bursting with pride and energy to achieve something this tournament. So that'll be the biggest thing.

"But the challenge within is to make sure that everybody plays the part they need to play, because everybody fitness-wise is at certain points.

Scotland will be competing in their first World Cup since 1998. Getty

"And then there's still a few spots that the manager is definitely thinking about what the best option is going to be.

"It's a good problem to have when you've got a squad full of quality, where for each position you have got guys who can genuinely come in and feel they should start."

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Scotland picked up just one point at each of the past two European Championships and Naismith senses a determination to improve.

"The biggest disappointment for everybody is that we've probably not done ourselves justice in the previous two tournaments," the 51-times capped former Scotland striker said.

"Since I've come back into this squad, the understanding of being in these big moments, it's clear that we've got the players.

"Just look at the end of the season, how many players were, not just playing, but being leaders in clubs that are fighting for titles, big clubs.

"So that's probably the biggest thing I've noticed is that there's a calmness, there's an understanding, right, we've been to two tournaments, the next step is to actually achieve something in a tournament.

"Even through March, there's definitely a confidence there and a belief that we can get through the group."

Naismith is in his second spell on the coaching staff but is going to his first major tournament, and he has not been reticent to suggest changes in preparations.

"The biggest thing I've ever done in this job is I've said to myself, I'm always going to just be straight, honest," the 39-year-old said.

"From the first time I came into camp, when I was only meant to be there for the one camp, I spoke my mind and gave my opinion. Over time, I feel as if the manager has appreciated that.

"Everybody sees it different. It's giving the manager that information to decide, right, I like that or I don't.

"And that's ultimately what we've done for the last six months, to end up at a point where we think we've got a camp that's going to give us the best chance to go through."