Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner wants to win Conference League to secure Europa League spot

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LEIPZIG, Germany -- Oliver Glasner has said that he wants to win the UEFA Conference League final for Crystal Palace in his final game at the club so that they can secure Europa League football for next season, something they missed out on this year.

After winning the FA Cup last term, Palace earned a place in the Europa League but were demoted to Europe's third-rate competition after being penalised for breaching UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. It was a decision that Glasner disagreed with at the time.

Nottingham Forest took their place in the Europa League. They eventually exited in the semifinal to fellow midlands club Aston Villa.

A win in the Conference League final in Leipzig will see Palace earn a direct qualification spot for next season's Europa League campaign.

Speaking ahead of the final against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday and his final game in charge, Glasner said that he wants to watch Palace play in the Europa League "on TV" next season after they were kicked out this year.

"It was yesterday they had a nice farewell to me and then I said a few words and I said for me, the best thing would be of course winning tomorrow, but not [just] for winning tomorrow, [but] because then they play European football [next year]," Glasner told reporters.

"And they get Europa League next year and then they get next year what we should have got this year.

Oliver Glasner is looking to win his second trophy as Crystal Palace manager. Getty

"And then I say, 'I would like to watch on TV' that they start the Europa League with the desire and the confidence that they can win the Europa League as well.

"This would make me really happy because then I think we created a mindset altogether that where at the end is always successful, that doesn't mean that you win a trophy every single year, but at the end you will always get the best out of every single player and that every single team.

"And that's why I hope that we win tomorrow [so] that these players can play European football next year again."

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Goalkeeper and club captain Dean Henderson is a personality that has formed a special connection with the supporters since his move to the club three years ago and he hopes it will come to the fore on Wednesday.

Over 11,000 Palace fans are expected to be in Red Bull Arena with thousands more making the journey without a ticket for what could be a historic night for the south London club.

"The connection with the supporters, it's an honour to have really, but I also think the team's got a special connection with the supporters," Henderson said.

"And when I joined the football club, I felt like that was distant. I don't think that was in place

"And it's good to see since the managers came in, we built that rapport with the supporters because I think it's important and they can really help us tomorrow night again like they did in the previous big games.

"Yeah, obviously it'd be a huge honor [to lift the trophy], but ultimately I've got to focus on the process and not the outcome at this moment in time. But yeah, just a lot of excitement, looking forward to the game really."