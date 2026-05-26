Arsenal's Noni Madueke expected to be fit for Champions League final - source

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Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is expected to be fit for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain after going off late in the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, a source told ESPN.

The England international, who started and scored Arsenal's second goal at Selhurst Park, went off near the end and appeared to be clutching his hamstring. It was a minor blemish on a day that the Gunners were coronated Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

However, a source told ESPN that Madueke came off only due to cramp and exhaustion, and is likely to be involved in Budapest.

The 24-year-old has featured heavily for Arsenal this season, making 42 appearances and scoring eight goals across all competitions. His performances won him a berth in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad for the World Cup this summer.

Madueke could go into that tournament as a Champions League winner, and believes Arsenal's Premier League title boosts their chances of success against PSG.

Noni Madueke went off late against Crystal Palace. Getty

"It is definitely better that we won the Premier League before we go into the Champions League final," he said.

"But I just don't know if we will be thinking about that. We will be thinking about getting another one, and the Premier League will be irrelevant on that night.

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"[The pressure] is separate. OK, the pressure of the Champions League is there, but pressure is with us all the time. This is Arsenal Football Club. One of the biggest teams in England. The Champions League is the big one. It will be full focus and just giving our all and trying to make sure we bring that to the final as well.

"And to win it would be amazing. The Premier League is massive, but the Champions League is so big, so to be able to do that for the first time in the history of the club would be amazing, and to celebrate it with all the Arsenal fans would be the cherry on top."

Information from PA contributed to this report.