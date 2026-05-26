Canada coach Jesse Marsch signs new 4-year deal before World Cup

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Canada coach Jesse Marsch has signed a new four-year contract just over two weeks before the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

Marsch took over the team in May 2024 and his contract was due to expire following this summer's tournament, which Canada will co-host along with the United States and Mexico.

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His new deal, announced Monday, will take him through the 2030 World Cup.

"From day one, I've felt a deep connection to this team, to this country, and to the direction of the program," Marsch said in a news release. "I believe Canada has tremendous potential with this generation of players and look forward to seeing the development of soccer across the country.

"I'm thrilled to make a longer-term commitment here, to helping develop this program for years, and continuing to push this group to the highest level."

Jesse Marsch has signed a new deal with Canada to take him through the 2030 World Cup. Emilee Chinn - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Marsch led Canada to a fourth-placed finish at the 2024 Copa América and has amassed a record of 12 wins, 12 draws and five losses during his time in charge.

"Jesse's contribution as our men's national team coach has been exceptional, both on and off the field," Canada Soccer chief executive officer and general secretary Kevin Blue said.

"He's instilled a clear identity and raised the competitive bar for our team. We look forward to charting a longer-term course with Jesse as the head coach of our men's program and thank the donors who are supporting his reappointment."

Born in Wisconsin, Marsch is a former assistant coach with the U.S. men's national team. He was also a leading contender to be named USMNT head coach before Gregg Berhalter was re-hired in 2023.

Canada will begin its World Cup campaign against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. It also faces group-stage games against Qatar and Switzerland.