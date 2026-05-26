Frank Lampard beats Mikel Arteta to LMA best manager award

Open Extended Reactions

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard received a special message from Sir Alex Ferguson after being named the League Managers Association's manager of the year.

The former England international has inspired the Sky Blues to promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 2001 with a runaway Championship title triumph.

Lampard's success saw him win the divisional prize at the annual LMA awards in London, where he also went on to collect the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for overall manager of the year.

The Manchester United great, who received medical treatment before the Old Trafford clash with Liverpool earlier this month, was not in attendance and England boss Thomas Tuchel stepped in to hand over the award.

Tuchel said: "It is of course not the same without Sir Alex himself and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery so that he is hopefully with us next year on stage again. Until then I have the privilege to read this letter to you, Frank.

"Dear Frank, many congratulations on being named LMA manager of the year. You should be very proud of what you and your team have accomplished.

"Your personality as a manager and a leader is so clearly defined in how your team has played great football this season -- with confidence and self-belief and I have enjoyed watching you.

"I know from speaking with you that you have great humility and that important quality of a curious mind for learning.

"I'm sure winning this award will mean a great deal to you, Frank, and I wish you the best of luck in the Premier League next season."

Mikel Arteta was among the contenders for the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy and broke off from Arsenal's preparations for the Champions League final to pick up the Premier League manager of the year award with his staff.

The Spaniard was shortlisted alongside Keith Andrews, Michael Carrick, Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola and Regis Le Bris.

The Women's Super League manager of the year went to Manchester City's Andree Jeglertz, with Charlton's Karen Hills named WSL 2 manager of the year.

Lincoln boss Michael Skubala and Andy Woodman of Bromley took the League One and League Two awards respectively.