What's at stake at Football Australia's 2026 annual general meeting?

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Australia's participation in the Olympic Games and a major funding pipeline for community football could be in jeopardy if Football Australia fails to pass necessary governance reforms at their annual general meeting (AGM) this week.

Already reeling from reports that the federation is set to post an unprecedented $15.3 million loss despite record revenues in 2025, the members of Football Australia's congress will meet in Sydney on Thursday to discuss and vote on a number of key resolutions which will fundamentally shape the sport.

There are two items of particular importance on the agenda, which sound boring on the surface but which have huge implications for football's future in this country.

The first major decision that will be made is voting to amend Football Australia's constitution to restructure its board.

Some context: In mid-2024, the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) -- the major sports funding arm of the government -- informed Football Australia that they needed to change their constitution to bring it in line with ASC requirements, specifically around board size and structure.

According to Football Australia's current constitution, the board can comprise up to nine directors, with no more than six being elected and no more than three appointed. However, the ASC requires all National Sports Organisations (NSO) to allow for at least 40% appointed directors by June 30 this year.

Of all the major team sports in Australia, only Football Australia's constitution is currently non-compliant with the ASC's governance requirements. AFL, NRL, netball, basketball, and cricket have all made moves in the past few years to reform theirs.

The purpose of this reform, from the ASC's perspective, is to give national governing bodies more power to appoint directors with particular areas of expertise that their organisations may need, and who sit outside what can often be a highly political (and politicised) election process navigated through the membership.

Across the industry, these reforms are also designed to ensure more effective use of government investment into sport.

"The required governance standards are intended to ensure all sporting organisations have the right mix of skills, diversity and experience around the boardroom table to effectively lead their organisation," an ASC spokesperson told ESPN.

Built into the ASC's request is an additional requirement that by May 31 of this year, Football Australia's board (as well their Finance, Risk and Audit Committee and Nominations Standing Committee) must contain a 50-50 gender balance. Further, from May 31 of next year, all NSO boards must have a gender balance between their chair and deputy chair.

Chairman Anter Isaac speaks following Football Australia's 2025 annual general meeting. Matt King/Getty Images

These reforms, too, were introduced a few years ago to ensure Australia's biggest sports are led by diverse and representative boards which, as research has shown, make better business decisions.

Whether or not anyone agrees with these reforms and their rationale is not really the point. The point is that these are now a requirement by the ASC, and there are serious consequences for NSOs who do not comply.

Specifically, if Football Australia fails to pass these reforms, they could lose recognition as an NSO. This recognition is necessary for all national governing bodies to receive government funding, as well as for teams to participate in major international tournaments like the Olympic Games.

The Australian Olympic Committee, for example, cannot select athletes or teams who are not formally recognised within an NSO by the Australian Sports Commission. As such, in addition to no longer being permitted to wear the Commonwealth coat of arms on their uniforms, they will miss out on the competition itself and any associated preparation or prize money that comes with it.

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In the most recent financial reporting in 2024, the ASC provided Football Australia with $5.3 million in high performance funding to support the senior, youth, and cerebral palsy national teams, as well as "strengthen[ing] talent pathways, coaching, and sports science and sports medicine initiatives." Additionally, Football Australia's 2025 financial accounts list $37.14 million in grant revenue, a significant proportion of which likely comes from the government.

This lack of access to government funding, grants, and programs could potentially trickle down to Australia's state federation, which could impact their ongoing recognition as state sports organisations and cut them off from a major source of revenue and support that effectively props up the entire grassroots game.

In addition to losing that funding, failure to pass these governance measures could also mean Football Australia and its members lose the opportunity to participate in ASC programs in areas such as coaching, leadership, high performance, governance, and officiating.

Finally, it could mean that Football Australia and the A-Leagues may need to manage and administer their own anti-doping, gambling, and match fixing protocols without the support of Sport Integrity Australia, locking them out of the national pathways which provide formal accreditation and access to these independent integrity services.

Beyond freezing current funds, restricting Football Australia from applying for new grants, and denying the national teams entry into the Olympics, the ASC -- if they really wanted to drive accountability -- could also make recommendations for a government inquiry or further external scrutiny, which is what happened in 2003 after the old Soccer Australia was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy following the collapse of the National Soccer League (NSL), leading to the now-famous Crawford Report.

So if the consequences of not passing these reforms are so dire, why have Football Australia waited until the very last minute to address it?

Despite being notified in mid-2024, the ASC's governance reforms were not part of Football Australia's agenda for the past two years' worth of annual or extraordinary meetings. But it suddenly wheeled into view in April, when Football Australia held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where they hoped to hurriedly pass a resolution addressing the problem.

Their proposal was exactly as the ASC had recommended: expanding the size of their board from nine to 10, with that additional spot allocated as an appointed director. However, that proposal never even made it to the meeting as it reportedly did not have enough support (75% of congress) to pass.

One of the biggest opponents of the resolution, according to this report in the Sydney Morning Herald, was Macarthur FC and co-owner Gino Marra. On the morning of April's EGM, Marra emailed some members of Football Australia's board requesting an "urgent postponement" of the resolution, arguing that the ASC's governance reforms would dilute the number of directors elected by Football Australia's members.

Football Australia's congress currently consists of A-Leagues clubs (28 votes), state federations (55 votes), the players' union (seven votes), and the Women's Football Council (10 votes).

In the email -- which was co-signed by Gilbert Lorquet, the chair of the Association of Member Federations, and seen by ESPN -- Marra wrote that they were "unequivocally supportive of the 50-50 gender equity target." They were, however, only "fully supportive of a nine-director board structure" and opposed the ASC's requirement of setting a minimum number of appointed directors as it "risks diluting the democratic voice of congress members."

This opposition came despite the fact that there are other mechanisms by which Football Australia's members oversee director appointments, including that they must be approved by a simple majority (51%), and the fact they also have a presence (including Marra himself) on Football Australia's nominations standing committee.

In any case, the proportional make-up of Football Australia's congress means A-Leagues clubs, which control 28% of the votes, effectively have veto powers for resolutions requiring 75% minimum support to pass, which includes the current ASC governance reforms.

Which leads to a bigger question: exactly how much power do A-Leagues clubs have at this level? Will they block a necessary government reform? And how much influence could they have going forward?

Some insight can perhaps be gleaned from the second major item to be addressed at the AGM this week, which is the election of new board directors.

Reports this week revealed that of the six board nominees publicly announced by Football Australia last month, just three of them remain: Paul Bittar, Mark Goodrick, and Jon Sutton, all of whom were either nominated or seconded by A-Leagues clubs.

Meanwhile, the three directors who have since withdrawn -- Cathy McGuane, former Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, and former appointed director Christine Holman -- were each backed by the state federations, but have recently exited the process with no public explanation.

If all three of the remaining nominees are successful, it could give the clubs that make up the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) -- the private entity that runs the A-Leagues -- disproportionate influence over decision-making at the Football Australia board level, which is already coming under scrutiny due to the aforementioned $15.3 million loss that is set to be posted.

Further, as a result of the withdrawal of McGuane and Holman from the election process, Football Australia is now at greater risk of falling short of the ASC's gender balance requirements.

If their resolution to expand the board is adopted and the three remaining male nominees are all elected to fill those roles, it will leave the board with three women and five men. Football Australia will then have just three days to appoint at least one more woman to one of the two vacant spots or risk losing their NSO status.

In a statement, Football Australia told ESPN that they recently facilitated an information session for members with the ASC and acknowledged that "these constitutional reforms are important not only in relation to maintaining compliance with contemporary governance expectations for NSOs, but more importantly in supporting Football Australia's long-term strategic objective of continuing to strengthen diversity, gender balance, capability, and governance standards across Australian football."

The federation also said they expect to achieve their gender equity requirements before the set dates, including the possibility of "undertaking the appropriate appointment and succession processes with Members to ensure the board continues progressing towards gender equity objectives while also addressing identified skills, experience, and capability requirements at board level."

Holman's withdrawal, which was announced simultaneously with her resignation as an appointed director despite joining Football Australia barely a year ago with her term extending to mid-2027, seemingly threw a spanner in the works -- announced on the eve of the AGM when Football Australia's financial reports were to be published.

The only other time Holman has reportedly resigned from a board was when she blew the whistle on WiseTech Global, accusing the technology company's CEO of bullying and intimidation, as well a broader "failure of corporate governance" by the company's board. A spokesperson for Holman declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

The AGM will take place just days after AAP reported that an anonymous survey of Football Australia staff found that more than 70% of respondents had "overwhelmingly negative" word associations with working at the governing body, highlighting a "toxic, chaotic, gruelling and unprofessional culture."

The survey, in addition to the two most recent years of unprecedented financial losses, occurred under the leadership of current Football Australia chairman Anter Isaac and former interim CEO Heather Garriock, the latter of whom has since become Football Australia's executive head of football and deputy CEO.

So what happens next? Will Football Australia's members -- particularly the Women's Council, the players' union, and state federations who together control 72% of the votes, each of whom have their own futures tangled up in these decisions -- use tomorrow's AGM to ask the right questions of the right people?

And if they don't, then who will?