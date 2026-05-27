Rodman, Swanson, Wilson reunited in latest USWNT squad

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Forward Mallory Swanson has been called up for the United States for the first time since giving birth in November. She will join the USWNT for a pair of away games against Brazil on June 6 and June 9.

Swanson's return, along with forward Sophia Wilson's recent return from maternity leave, reunites the self-proclaimed "Triple Espresso" forward line of Swanson, Wilson and Trinity Rodman for the first time since the 2024 Olympic gold-medal match. Swanson scored the winning goal in that game against Brazil.

"It's fantastic for our team, both on and off the field, to have Trinity and our two soccer moms back on the same roster," USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement. "However, we recognize the importance of preparing for World Cup qualifying and the need for the group to come together in that process. We need to build connections between players, and with limited time before qualifying, every minute counts."

Hayes and U.S. Soccer announced the 26-player USWNT roster for the trip on Wednesday. The pair of games against Brazil will take place just over a year before the 2027 World Cup kicks off there.

Hayes had said that she would bring a roster of players that she expects to be at the World Cup, but she is without three potential starters due to injuries. Midfielder Sam Coffey just underwent minor knee surgery. Forward Catarina Macario and defender Naomi Girma remain sidelined without clear specifics regarding their injuries or return dates.

Swanson's return follows Wilson's, who earned her first USWNT minutes in April after giving birth in September. The pair of maternity leaves and Rodman's injuries have kept the trio from playing together since the Olympic final on August 10, 2024.

Swanson returned to the field for the first time with the Chicago Stars on May 16. On Sunday, in her second game since returning, Swanson came off the bench again and scored the game's lone goal to help Chicago defeat Bay FC 1-0.

If Swanson plays on June 6, it will mark 604 days between USWNT appearances. She last played for the USWNT in October 2024.

U.S. stars Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman have not played together since 2024. Getty

The USWNT roster has been overhauled significantly since then. Hayes dished out 32 first caps in her first 32 games as USWNT coach.

This camp in Brazil is without any first-time callups for the third straight time, but Hayes' roster does feature the returns of midfielders Croix Bethune and Riley Jackson, who have been standouts in the NWSL for the Kansas City Current and North Carolina Courage, respectively.

Defender Tara Rudd is also back with the USWNT after not getting called up for a trio of games in April against Japan.

Veteran midfielder and 2019 World Cup champion Rose Lavelle is on Hayes' roster despite not playing for Gotham FC since May 3 due to a hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn also returns to the roster after recovering from a hand injury and leading the Utah Royals to first place in the NWSL.

The USWNT's upcoming matches in in São Paulo on June 6 and Fortaleza on June 9 will be the team's last games together until October. World Cup qualifying begins in November.

"This trip offers amazing opportunities for these players to experience Brazil, its culture, stadiums, and passionate fans, and especially playing the World Cup hosts," Hayes said. "Few challenges in women's international soccer compare to facing Brazil in Brazil, so we're excited for the valuable lessons this experience will bring."

Brazil is ranked sixth in the world; the United States is ranked second behind Spain.

Full USWNT roster for June games vs. Brazil (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)

DEFENDERS (8): Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 69/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 76/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 12/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 116/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 10/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 6/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 176/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 18/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 120/29), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 17/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 36/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 18/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 12/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 55/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 19/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 21/7), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 31/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 61/24)