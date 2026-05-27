Transfer rumors, news: Juventus turn to Liverpool's Salah

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Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is leaving the club this summer. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

- Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, according to La Repubblica. Juve boss Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to add the 33-year-old to his squad, despite failing to reach the Champions League, but the Egypt international would need to accept a lower salary than what he could be offered from a team in Saudi Arabia. Salah, who previously played in Italy with Roma, is expected to make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

- Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, says The Independent. Now they avoided relegation, Spurs are latest side to look at the 22-year-old as they weigh up several signings to bolster Roberto De Zerbi's squad, but competition is expected from United over a deal that could require an offer worth in excess of £100 million. Baleba previously played under De Zerbi during his spell for the Seagulls, which could give Spurs the edge. Meanwhile, De Zerbi is also looking at a move for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, 25.

- Arsenal are lining up a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, says TalkSPORT. Negotiations over an £80 million move have reportedly already taken place between the Gunners and the 23-year-old's representatives, with manager Mikel Arteta hopeful that he could be Arsenal's first marquee signing after winning the Premier League. Rogers directly contributed to 16 goals in 37 league matches for Villa last season, and he has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

- Barcelona are exploring a €90 million deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon amid competition from Bayern Munich, according to AS. The 25-year-old is reportedly highly regarded by the Barcelona hierarchy, with his versatility considered a useful addition to their squad. The Blaugrana also intend to make signings this summer based on a one in, one out basis, which could impact plans to sign Manchester United's on-loan winger Marcus Rashford permanently for €30 million.

- Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, says Florian Plettenberg. Both clubs are reported to have the 25-year-old on their shortlist for this summer, but face competition from Manchester City, who are set to confirm former Blues boss Enzo Maresca as their next manager to replace Pep Guardiola. Fernandez, 25, scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 54 matches across all competitions for the Blues last season but got in trouble after revealing he wanted to move to Madrid. His transfer would cost around €100 million due to the length of his contract.

play 1:15 Dawson: Enzo Maresca would have a 'golden ticket' at Manchester City Rob Dawson assesses Enzo Maresca's potential arrival at Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City are leading the race ahead of Manchester United to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson for over £100 million. (BBC)

- Aston Villa are interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. (Daily Mail)

- Roma want to bolster their squad for the Champions League next season by signing Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and are also exploring a move for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan are hopeful of completing a double midfield swoop to sign Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Roma's Manu Kone. (Tuttosport)

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- Barcelona are not interested in FC Porto defender Jakub Kiwior despite reports elsewhere. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Juventus have no plans to part ways with forward Kenan Yildiz, who is considered the only untouchable player in their squad. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Roma forward Paulo Dybala, 32, is close to sealing an agreement to extend his contract at the Stadio Olimpico. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea won't listen to offers to sign forward Joao Pedro, who has been linked with Barcelona, even if a world-record €230 million bid is made. (Ben Jacobs)

- Brentford have made an offer worth €45 million to sign FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Everton have identified West Ham right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a potential successor to Seamus Coleman. (Daily Telegraph)

- Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after a lack of game time last season. (Times)

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who previously played under Spurs manager De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma remain keen on RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Corriere dello Sport)