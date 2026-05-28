Messi, MLS has Colorado Rapids' Herrington primed for World Cup

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Facing Lionel Messi has formed part of a steep learning curve for Lucas Herrington, whose displays for the Colorado Rapids have him on the brink of Socceroos selection for the FIFA World Cup.

Since moving to MLS from the A-League Men's Brisbane Roar in January 2026, Herrington, still only 18, has started in every game, with the central defender quickly finding himself matched up against some of the world's biggest names.

"I went on a three-game streak where I had Messi, then Son Heung-Min and then Thomas Müller ... I've loved it over here," Herrington told ESPN.

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He singled out the game facing Messi during Colorado's 30th-anniversary clash against Inter Miami CF as one of the biggest learning experiences of his career. The Rapids pushed Miami all the way in front of more than 75,000 fans before eventually losing with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring a brace, including the winner.

"We lost 3-2 due to a typical Messi goal, which was tough," Herrington said. "It was on me as well, which was a massive learning curve, just watching it back so many times. But it was special. He's one of the best to play the game."

Facing Bayern Munich legend Müller was also a highlight.

"He's a classy player, and my mom's German, so I was rooting for him at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won," Herrington said.

After spending his entire life in Brisbane, Herrington admitted moving overseas alone at 18 had initially been challenging.

Lucas Herrington, right, has shone for Colorado since joining them in January. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post

"It was tough -- I had to do everything by myself -- cook, clean, look after myself. But I have enjoyed it," he said.

His Colorado center back partner, Rob Holding, who played 98 games for Arsenal in the Premier League, has become an important mentor.

"He helps so much with his positioning, communication and advice, and he's been great to play alongside," Herrington said.

Herrington's development has coincided with a landmark season for Colorado, who have reached the U.S. Open Cup semifinals for the first time since 1999. The club's last major trophy came in 2010, when they won the MLS Cup.

"Obviously you want to win trophies ... it's a massive opportunity for this group," he said.

Despite his age, Herrington said he felt no nerves in big games.

"I think it's just believing and sticking with the process of the team," he said. "I obviously work a lot preparing for these games, so it's just trusting what the coaches have set out for us."

His coolness under pressure was on display when he helped the Socceroos keep a clean sheet on his international debut against Cameroon in March, with the teenager starting in a 1-0 win.

"Cameroon is a good team, so to get a clean sheet and a win was pretty amazing," Herrington said.

Herrington is currently in Florida, training as part of Australia's extended ahead of the World Cup, and is fighting for a place in the Socceroos' 26-man squad, set be announced on June 1.

"It's a top group, obviously some top defenders as well," he said. "We'll see. Obviously, it's up to the manager."