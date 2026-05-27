Kasper Schmeichel, former Leicester goalkeeper, retires due to shoulder injury

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Kasper Schmeichel has retired from professional football. Getty Images

Celtic and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been forced to retire from professional football due to a shoulder injury.

Schmeichel, who finished his career at Celtic, said in March he feared his career would be over because of the issue.

The son of former Manchester United great Peter, Kasper won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016 and FA Cup in 2021. He won 120 caps for Denmark.

He has now confirmed he has been forced to walk away after consultations with surgeons.

"I believe that now is the right time," the 39-year-old told TV2.

"I didn't realise how bad it was back in March. It's been a long process. When I landed on it in February, I could tell straight away that something was seriously wrong.

"I have consulted with various surgeons and experts regarding my shoulder, and they have told me that I should not expect to return to playing top-flight football."

Schmeichel initially sustained the injury while playing for Denmark last year before be re-injured it playing for Celtic in February. He said at the time "I'm going to need two surgeries now to fix my shoulder."