Why does the Champions League final kick off at 5 p.m.? Arsenal vs. PSG set for early start

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Arsenal will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final which will kick off earlier than its traditional time.

The game at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, will begin at 5 p.m. BST on Saturday 30 May.

The reason for the earlier kick-off time was confirmed last August by UEFA.

Why will the Champions League final kick-off early?

Arsenal will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The decision to bring forward the kick-off time from 8 p.m. BST to 5 p.m. BST is to "enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities" by optimising the logistics, UEFA said.

UEFA also noted that the early kick-off will allow travelling supporters better access to public transport, particularly after the match.

A positive economic impact for the host city, in this case Budapest, of an early finish which allows fans extra time to celebrate is also cited by the governing body.

Alignment with a broadcasting window is also mentioned as a contributing factor.

What did the UEFA president say?

play 0:46 Arteta: One more win for Arsenal to be champions of Europe Mikel Arteta looks ahead to the Champions League final after Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy.

Aleksander Čeferin said: "With this change, we are placing the fans' experience at the heart of our planning. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved.

"While a 21:00 CET [8 p.m. BST] kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish -- regardless of extra time or penalties -- and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season."

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Executive Director for Football Supporters Europe Ronan Evain added: "This is a welcome step forward for match-going fans that we very much support. Over the last couple of years, Football Supporters Europe has worked closely with UEFA to improve the fan experience at club finals, and this change further reflects the recognition of supporters' needs.

"An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics. It's a practical improvement that puts fans first and continues to build on the progress already made to enhance the welcoming atmosphere, accessibility and service levels at UEFA finals."